Horizon Global and Continental Settle Long-standing Patent Dispute

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded towing and trailering equipment, today released the following announcement:

Horizon Global Americas Inc., a subsidiary of Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), and Continental Automotive Systems, Inc. have agreed to amicably resolve their 2-year-old dispute over patent rights to their electronic trailer brake controllers. The specific terms are confidential.

Horizon Global is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America and Europe. The Company is focused on delivering innovation and performance solutions to its customers and global consumers and will continue to pursue available means to protect its intellectual property.

Horizon Global is home to some of the world's most recognized brands in the towing and trailering industry, including: Draw-Tite, Reese, Westfalia, BULLDOG, Fulton and Tekonsha. Horizon Global has approximately 3,800 employees.

Horizon Global is home to some of the world’s most recognized brands in the towing and trailering industry, including: Draw-Tite, Reese, Westfalia, BULLDOG, Fulton and Tekonsha. Horizon Global has approximately 3,800 employees.

