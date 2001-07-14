LIGHTWAVE LOGIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightwave Logic, Inc. on Behalf of Lightwave Logic Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lightwave Logic, Inc. (“Lightwave Logic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LWLG) on behalf of Lightwave Logic stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lightwave Logic has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 2, 2022, during trading hours, market analyst Kerrisdale Capital published a report entitled “Lightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG): A High-Frequency Failure” which alleged, among other things, that “[u]nderneath the façade of accomplishment… is almost nothing of substance[,]” and that “Lightwave hasn’t ever come close to commercializing anything: in the 15 years since it’s gone public, it has generated a total of about $6 thousand in revenues, which stands in start contrast to the steady stream of promotional announcements celebrating overhyped prototype completions, product tests, and patents over that time.” The report also alleged that “Lightwave’s polymer ‘technology’ is behind the curve and the feasibility of a manufacturing process to commercialize it [and] may never be achieved[.]”

On this news, Lightwave Logic’s stock fell $0.99 per share, or 12%, to close at $6.94 per share on June 2, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lightwave Logic shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

