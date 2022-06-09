AI/ML Innovations' Tech2Heal Chosen as a Finalist in the i-Nov Innovation Contest

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE/ June 9, 2022 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML); (OTCQB:AIMLF); (FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its minority-owned subsidiary, Tech2Heal SAS, reports that it has been chosen as a finalist in the highly competitive "i-Nov Innovation Contest" based on its Qookka digital therapy for depressive and anxiety disorders. It is a testament to the quality of the Qookka entry that Tech2Heal was chosen as a finalist, as less than 10% of the entries are chosen as finalists. The winner is expected to be chosen by mid-June.

The i-Nov Innovation Contest is financed by the Programme d'Investissements d'Avenir (PIA) in France, which aims to select innovative projects with particularly strong potential for contribution to the French economy. This competition of excellence is dedicated to the accelerated emergence of leading companies in their field that can claim a global scale. Winning participants will receive co-financing for research, development and innovation projects with a total cost of between €1M and €5M, and a duration of between 12 and 36 months.

Tech2Heal's innovations which were recognized by the selection committee as revolutionary at large scale included:

Intelligent engagement algorithms with multidimensional factor analysis in real time.

Alerts are generated to the care team for immediate actions to assist patients. Biomarkers for digital phenotyping

The Qookka digital therapy takes aim at effective relapse prevention and just-in-time support through the integration of various digital biomarkers: voice, actimetry, usage behaviors, language analysis. This non-intrusive approach to data collection allows the implementation of a passive monitoring system of the patient's health evolution and will trigger alerts to the care team when necessary. These data coupled with the data entered by the user will allow caregivers to have a look at the patient's health at any time. Artificial Intelligence

Data is at the heart of the Qookka ecosystem, enabling better patient care thanks to a predictive health model based on intelligent algorithms. This real-time data helps healthcare teams in their clinical decisions and allows them to better understand the evolution of their patients, triage priority patients, generate automatic alerts and even predict risks of decompensation.



About Qookka

Qookka is an award winning, proprietary digital therapy for anxious and depressed patients. The rapid increase in mental health disorders globally, combined with a shortage of professionals and resources in the mental health field, have led to a health crisis. Qookka's clinically supported approach is based on Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) belonging to the 3rd wave of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), combined with personalized therapy modules for patients and their families, and a multidisciplinary medical dashboard for remote monitoring of patient progress.

About Tech2Heal

Tech2Heal is a Paris, France based healthcare innovator specializing in digital health technologies with the objective of creating a compassionate, collaborative and patient-centered healthcare ecosystem. T2H has developed a portfolio of health-tech products and services designed to improve an individual's mental and physical well-being by utilizing a unique blend of proprietary digital assets and remote live counselling.

Tech2Heal's premier products include Qookka - clinically supported and evidence-based digital therapy for anxious and depressed patients delivered via a secure digital platform, and Alakin - a bespoke, digital remote patient monitoring platform designed for healthcare providers and pharma.

For more information: https://www.tech2heal.com/

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (70% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 8.33% currently owned), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/ or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or [email protected]

Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

