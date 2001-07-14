Reverse with confidence using the Garmin BC 50 Series of wireless backup cameras

Garmin® International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the rugged BC™50 and BC 50 with Night Visionwireless backup cameras that help drivers clearly see the environment behind their vehicles and reverse with confidence. The BC 50 with Night Vision offers Garmin’s proprietary NightGlo™ technology that can illuminate up to 20-feet behind a vehicle for optimal visibility at night or in dark settings. Compatible with a variety of Garmin GPS navigation devices1, the BC 50 Series is purpose-built to satisfy a broad range of needs from parallel parking on a busy city street to backing an RV into a campsite, off-roading in the great outdoors, or reversing a semi-truck into a docking bay. Simply put, the BC 50 has a driver’s back, night and day.

Compatible with a variety of Garmin GPS navigation devices, the BC 50 wireless backup camera series is purpose-built to satisfy a broad range of needs from parallel parking on a busy city street to backing an RV into a campsite, off-roading in the great outdoors, or reversing a semi-truck into a docking bay. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Garmin is in the business of building confidence behind the wheel and this is especially critical when customers need to shift into reverse,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “The night vision is an overall game changer for drivers whose vehicles or trailers lack reverse lights or the ability to clearly see behind the vehicle.”

Quality and reliability in all the right places

The BC 50 backup cameras offer sharp HD resolution, a wide 160-degree field of view, a long wireless range and a compact, IP67 weather-resistant housing designed to withstand snow, rain and road conditions. What’s more, customers can purchase an optional 50-foot extension cable that expands the wireless transmission range up to 100-feet, ideal for extended rigs and vehicle-trailer configurations needing a reliable backup camera solution.

A variety of Garmin navigators are compatible with the BC 50 Series. Notable product lines include:

Garmin+DriveSmart%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E 66/76/86 series for every-day commuters

Tread%26reg%3B all-terrain series for recreational off-roading or overlanding enthusiasts

New d%26%23275%3Bzl%26trade%3B+OTR610%2F710%2F810%2F1010 series for professional truck drivers

Both models include a license plate mount and mounting hardware, and the Night Vision model adds a versatile bracket mount for more mounting options. Available now, the BC 50 has a suggested retail price of $199.99 and the BC 50 with Night Vision has a suggested retail price of $299.99. To learn more visit here.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the automotive industry and become essential to the lives of drivers, commuters, and motorists of all types. Committed to designing user-friendly, purpose-built portable navigation solutions that enhance every drive, ride and adventure, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, e-mail [email protected], or follow us at facebook.com%2Fgarmin, twitter.com%2Fgarminnews, instagram.com%2Fgarmin, youtube.com%2Fgarmin or linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fgarmin.

1Visit Garmin.com/BC50 for compatibility details.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Tread are registered trademarks, and BC, NightGlo, Garmin DriveSmart and dēzl are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

