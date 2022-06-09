u-blox AG: u-blox's Cloud-Based Positioning Solution Receives the 2022 IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award

SARA-R510M8S cellular and positioning combo module recognized for its ability to enable years of power autonomy to battery-operated, cloud-connected IoT asset tracking solutions.

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN),(OTC:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced that the u-blox SARA-R510M8S module has been awarded the 2022 IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award from IoT Evolution magazine, the leading publication covering the Internet of Things movement. The module integrates cellular and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology with u-blox's CloudLocate positioning in cloud service , to enable ultra-low-power asset tracking solutions.

The solution stands out for the tight integration of its hardware and services components. A u-blox M8 GNSS receiver embedded inside the SARA-R510M8S LTE-M cellular module initially receives a three-to-five-second snapshot of incoming GNSS signals. After initial processing, it transfers a 12-50-byte raw measurement message to the module's cellular modem, which then uploads it to the cloud. In the final step, the u-blox CloudLocate service computes the asset's position and provides it to the end user's enterprise.

All in for ultra-low power consumption

The solution is specifically tailored to the needs of IoT asset tracking use cases requiring large power autonomy, a few position updates per day or less, with reasonable position accuracy, and for which location is needed in the cloud. Location attributes are captured on the device, but are not necessarily used on the device itself, but instead by a cloud service. By moving the power-hungry positioning calculation off the device and to the cloud, it saves ten times more power than a stand-alone GNSS power savings approach.

"It's a huge honor to receive the 2022 IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award for our SARA-R510M8S LTE-M module with integrated GNSS and cloud-based positioning. The award recognizes our commitment to building a silicon-to-cloud solution that simplifies and speeds up the development of reliable and secure ultra-low-power asset trackers," says Giovanni Solito, Senior Product Manager, Product Center Services, u-blox.

Learn more about the SARA-R510M8S and CloudLocate at www.u-blox.com .

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. ( www.u-blox.com )

