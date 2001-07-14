USB Type-C PD3.0 Sink Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Enable Streamlined and Cost-Effective Charging Solutions

Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) continues to strengthen its portfolio of USB power delivery (PD) solutions by bringing two new high-performance USB PD3.0 sink controller ICs to the market. The DIODES™ AP33771 and DIODES™ AP33772 sink controllers are targeted at home appliances and cordless power tools, enabling the appropriate voltage level to be negotiated via USB-C. They have an operating voltage range of 3.3V to 24V.

The AP33771’s simple pin-driven setting of required voltages and power makes it easier to use, while the AP33772 provides greater flexibility for more sophisticated designs that use a µC (with an I2C interface included). Both devices have built-in application firmware, which automatically carries out the PD3.0 negotiation procedure with the attached USB PD3.0 compliant charger in order to obtain the required power level. LED lighting (driven by one of their GPIOs) enables a clear indication of the charging state and potential fault situation.

The AP33771 has a preloaded power menu, consisting of eight different output voltages and 10 different power levels. The power requirements of the end equipment can be met via alteration of simple resistor settings. It also provides 5V charging when connected to a classical USB Type-A charger, as well as supporting USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable voltage drop compensation.

The I2C interface on the AP33772 allows more sophisticated system designs to be addressed. Through it, particular power profiles can be specified, as well as enabling access to various protection features.

The AP33771 and AP33772 are supplied in 24-pin W-QFN4040 packages. They are available at $0.5201 in 1000 piece quantities. Evaluation boards are available through Diodes’ sales channel upon request.

