ORHub Retains Predica to Launch New Software Platform

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) announced today it will launch its new application FutureORTM next quarter and has expanded its relationship with Predica to support the release, provide managed services, and help transform the business of surgery. FutureORTM will bring to the medical device industry surgical implant accountability, improved business efficiency, and fast payments between hospitals and vendors. "As ORHub's technology partner, Predica is honored to have played a part in such a transformative solution as FutureORTM. From the onset, FutureORTM was clearly purpose-built to streamline processes for both Hospitals and their Bio-Medical Device vendors. This approach increases efficiency and digital payments between the stakeholders, but more importantly, will offer opportunities to reduce the overall cost of healthcare in the United States" shared Pete Orologas - Vice President and Managing Partner of Predica US.

A Microsoft Gold partner, Predica ( predicagroup.com ) is an international cloud-native provider of Azure cloud development and management services, serving blue-chip enterprise customers in Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. The company specializes in applications and DevOps, cloud infrastructure, security and data analytics in order to drive digital transformation with their customers and has been instrumental in the development of FutureORTM. "We are very pleased to continue our relationship with Predica," stated CJ Wiggins - Founder, Executive Chairman, President & CEO of ORHub. "We have worked closely with Predica's team and leadership to develop FutureORTM. Their continued involvement will ensure a successful launch of our new platform. The release of FutureORTM will empower ORHub to continue its growth as a finance-focused SaaS."

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB) is headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is focused on the Internet of Things (IoT), creating Intelligent Automation and connected mobility solutions to help revolutionize healthcare for a more sustainable and connected future. ORHub's solutions create intelligent data, activate new and improved methods of managing multi-vendor transaction details, and digitize payments, all of which improve the necessary and undervalued business relationship between hospital customers and supporting medical device and biotech vendors. These solutions are believed to form a valuable foundation for potential new uses of AI, future of quantum computing, and a mobile ecosystem for personalized implant and other patient centered information and accessibility. More Information please visit www.ORHub.com

About Predica, Inc.

Predica is a global provider of Azure consulting and development services. We are a long-term Microsoft Partner, named Azure Expert Managed Serviced Provider, awarded with 8 Advanced Specializations and 15 Gold Competencies. From building scalable applications and implementing DevOps, through cloud migration, governance and optimization, to customized data solutions and managed security services, we use full-stack Microsoft technology to inspire a self-managed culture and enable personal success for all our clients.

With 380+ professionals on board and 9 office locations worldwide, Predica has delivered over 1800 successful projects to around 350 customers in 26 countries. In February, 2022 the company joined SoftwareOne, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology. For more information, please visit https://www.predicagroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of ORHub's products and services, the results from use of ORHub's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the surgical, life science, and medical device industries. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon ORHub's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent ORHub's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and ORHub disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in future filings made by ORHub and are available on the Company's website at ORHub.com from time to time.

