Recruiter.com Hosts Webinar With Global Employment Partner Deel

Hire From Anywhere: How to Effectively Find and Retain Talent in Today's Changing Job Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, is pleased to announce its upcoming webinar with its partner, Deel, a market-leading international payroll system.

Recruiter.com's Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Jennifer Goodfriend, and Deel's Head of People, Casey Bailey, will come together to discuss new hiring trends brought about as a result of a predominantly remote working environment.

"Over the past year, we have watched the hiring process adapt as work from anywhere turned into hire from anywhere. The team behind Recruiter.com and Deel are both proud to play major roles in global employment, helping compliantly hire and pay international employees," said VP of Enterprise Sales, Jennifer Goodfriend.

Webinar: Hire from anywhere: How to Effectively Find and Retain Talent in Today's Changing Job Market

Date: June 9, 2022, at 1 pm EST

Register: https://recruiter.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b0q4_280S-mLsvb_-lGe9A

About Recruiter.com

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

