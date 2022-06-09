Cinedigm Appoints David Chu EVP & GM of Cinedigm Networks, Former President of DMR Joined Company as Part of Recent Acquisition Deal

Chu to Oversee a Portfolio of More Than a Dozen Streaming Channels in New Role

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading provider of enthusiast streaming services, announced today that the Company has named David Chu to the newly created title of EVP & General Manager of Cinedigm Networks. Most recently Chu, who co-founded DMR (Digital Media Rights), served as President of DMR, a leading digital media and entertainment company launched more than a decade ago, which was recently acquired by Cinedigm.

He will continue to be based in New York and will report to Cinedigm President & Chief Strategy Officer Erick Opeka.

In his new role, Chu will oversee Cinedigm's owned channels including Fandor, Dove, Docurama, CONtv, CONtv Anime, Film Detective and Lonestar. Chu will be responsible for channel strategy with regard to all programming, distribution and marketing activities including leveraging the social media team to increase awareness, traffic and viewership.

Remarked Opeka, "David's reputation in the industry for successfully growing direct-to-consumer (DTC) entertainment properties is impeccable. As the co-founder of DMR, he was instrumental in developing and orchestrating the strategy which saw the company materially expand while helping to transform the industry as it specialized in launching and nurturing multiple OTT Channels."

Noted Chu, "I'm excited to join Cinedigm in this role of overseeing the owned channels. I look forward to working closely with Erick and our incredibly talented team and helping to grow Cinedigm's rapidly-expanding network of channels."

David will also continue to oversee DMR's portfolio of channels, which have become leading destinations for their respective genres. These include: AsianCrush (pan-Asian), Midnight Pulp (horror/thriller/action), RetroCrush (classic anime), Cocoro (kids/family), Crime Hunters (crime and paranormal), and KMTV (K-Pop). These are available as video-on-demand (AVOD with ad-free, premium SVOD options) apps on Smart TVs, mobile and connected TV devices; on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles; on the web; and/or as linear, free ad supported television (FAST) channels on Peacock, Plex, Redbox, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, STIRR and VIZIO SmartCast.

Prior to forming DMR, Chu was a founding member and head of programming and production for ImaginAsian TV, America's first Asian American cable television network, and operator of ImaginAsian Theaters in New York and Los Angeles. Chu also co-created and oversaw ImaginAsian Pictures and ImaginAsian Home Entertainment, which distributed pan-Asian feature films theatrically and on home video throughout North America. With over 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment, earlier in his career he held positions at Showtime Networks and The Sundance Channel.

