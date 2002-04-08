Brunswick Corporation Named a 2022 Adobe Experience Maker Awards Finalist for Innovating Impactful Digital Customer Experiences

METTAWA, Ill., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (: BC), the world’s largest recreational marine manufacturer, has been named a Maverick Award finalist for the 2022 Adobe Experience Maker Awards, a program that honors the top 25 individuals, companies, and teams creating the most innovative and impactful customer experiences using Adobe Experience Cloud solutions. With more than 18,500 employees globally, Brunswick is home to the largest portfolio of boat brands, a leading engine manufacturer in Mercury Marine, the industry’s largest global parts and accessories businesses and the largest boat club in the world in Freedom Boat Club.

“Our ecosystem of marine’s leading brands uniquely positions Brunswick to create frictionless consumer experiences that blend physical and digital brand touch points,” said Lauren Beckstedt, Brunswick Chief Marketing Officer. “This recognition speaks to the incredible synergies the enterprise digital teams have been able to establish.”

Brunswick chose the Adobe platform to engage with the next generation of boaters and offer leading recreational experiences by addressing diverse needs in a personalized way, innovating rapidly, providing experiences that create a connection to community, and combining physical and digital experiences.

Of the 25 Adobe Experience Maker Award winners this year, only The Maverick Award is decided by audience choice, and Brunswick invites customers to cast their vote for the 2022 Maverick Award by midnight PDT on June 14. Award winners will be announced via the livestreamed 2022 Adobe Experience Maker Awards virtual gala event at 5 p.m. PDT on June 22.

"The Adobe Experience Platform has enabled Brunswick to develop foundational capabilities instrumental to the maturity and scale of our digital customer experiences across our marine portfolio," said Mike Adams, Brunswick Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Brunswick is one of three finalists for The Maverick Award, which recognizes a company or individual pushing the boundaries of innovation in customer experience, work management, marketing, advertising, or commerce through bold, out-of-the-box thinking and groundbreaking use of an Adobe Experience Cloud solution.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.