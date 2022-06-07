New Relic Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability for 10th Consecutive Time

New+Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability. The report provides an assessment of 19 application performance monitoring (APM) and observability vendors based on specific evaluation metrics, including current product capabilities, market understanding and responsiveness, innovation, customer experience, and strategy. New Relic is recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“Observability is mission critical for enterprises of every size to maintain operational awareness of their software deployed across public, private, hybrid and edge cloud infrastructure. We address this need by empowering every engineer to make decisions based on data, not opinions,” said New Relic CEO Bill Staples. “We believe this recognition of New Relic as a Magic Quadrant Leader is proof that our bold strategy to move away from disjointed SKU bundles to offer the only all-in-one observability platform with a secure telemetry cloud, powerful full-stack analysis tools and predictable consumption pricing is the ideal platform for enterprises.”

Gartner® Peer Insights™

New Relic is recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Application Performance Monitoring. Customers appreciate New Relic’s focus on the developer community and their success. Excerpts from the report include:

“After 20 years in IT, New Relic One has been the first platform that has excelled in every dimension. I ran a project to evaluate all observability options. 57 tools were picked, some platforms, some point solutions. After a review that we put in around 6 person years of effort into, New Relic won every single selection round. For our use cases, New Relic One was a clear and obvious winner.” -+Cloud+architect%2C+finance+industry

“The New Relic One APM is a very simple yet powerful monitoring tool. We have set up alerts and rules to check our website pages periodically 24x7. Every time there is a mild dip in the load time, we get an alert notification on multiple channels. This allows our team to identify and further reduce drastic performance issues. In cases of downtime, New Relic One provides a clear picture of the container and allows us to identify bottlenecks easily.” -+Senior+data+specialist%2C+construction+industry

"New Relic has really matured into a top-notch tool to help teams across the enterprise while still being cool and cutting edge to address the ever changing tech landscape." - Senior+Director+-+DevSecOps%2C+IT+Services

To learn more, download your copy of the Gartner+2022+Magic+Quadrant+for+Application+Performance+Monitoring+and+Observability.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving buyers a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps buyers quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner’s market view.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, By Padraig+Byrne, Gregg+Siegfried, Mrudula+Bangera, 7 June 2022

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring, By Peer Contributors, 9 September 2021

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, Gojek, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS), and Zalora improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005523/en/