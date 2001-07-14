VMware Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability

VMware (NYSE: VMW) today announced it has been named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability.1 VMware’s observability platform, Tanzu+Observability+by+Wavefront, has been recognized for its vision and execution. For a complimentary copy of the Gartner 2022 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, visit the VMware+Tanzu+website.

Organizations are increasingly adopting multi-cloud strategies and modern application development to meet the requirements of being a modern digital business. However, managing and monitoring app performance across these distributed environments is complex and requires integrated observability across the tech stack that traditional, siloed monitoring tools can’t provide.

“VMware Tanzu Observability by Wavefront delivers enterprise-grade observability and analytics for multi-cloud and Kubernetes environments at scale, allowing our customers to quickly troubleshoot and reduce performance bottlenecks across their infrastructure and applications, and in turn, achieve higher availability of business-critical services to their end-users,'' said Ajay Patel, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Modern Applications & Management Business Group. “This recognition by Gartner affirms our commitment to giving organizations the solutions they need to succeed in their cloud journeys.”

Read the complete Gartner MQ report (registration required) at: https%3A%2F%2Fhello-tanzu.vmware.com%2Fobservability-magic-quadrant-2022%2F

Additional Resources

Learn more about Tanzu+Observability+by+Wavefront

Get the latest updates on Tanzu Observability from the VMware+Tanzu+Blog

Follow VMware Tanzu on Twitter and LinkedIn

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Application Monitoring and Observability,” Padraig Byrne and Gregg Siegfried, 07 June 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vmware.com%2Fcompany.html.

VMware, Tanzu, and Wavefront are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005540/en/