LiveCare Inc. Published PCAOB Audit For Fiscal Year 2021; Validates Proof of Concept

Venice, FL USA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare Inc. (LVCE), With the completion of its fiscal year 2021 PCAOB audit, validates its proof of concept as an innovative leader in the remote patient monitoring space.



Rapid growth continues for LiveCare Health, with more members added daily. LiveCare continues to refine its telehealth diabetic monitoring and coaching while maintaining its core value of bringing companionship, peace of mind, and excellent service to its members.

LiveCare Health looks forward to meeting its projections of achieving 8,000 members by the end of 2022.

Chairman Jim Dalton adds: ”Our Company is in the business of helping people. Our health coaches genuinely go the extra mile to improve our members' lives. We create relationships grounded in trust and friendship through live interaction to help our members get healthier and happier. Our staff is growing, andour membership is growing. We 'can't wait to take LiveCare to the next level in size and scope of services"

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

