Arcimoto to Feature Its Expanding Lineup of Ultra-Efficient Electric Vehicles at Three Investor Conferences in June 2022

EUGENE, Ore., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto, Inc.® ( FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles for moving people and stuff, announces it will attend three investor conferences in June 2022.



LD MICRO Invitational XII –June 7-9 Registration: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/ Date/time: Consult the conference agenda Location: Virtual, Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, CA *On-site demo drives available for conference attendees Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference –June 7-9 Registration: Please email [email protected] Date/time: Consult the conference agenda Location: InterContinental Boston, MA Credit Suisse Mobility Forum – June 21 Registration: Contact your Credit Suisse sales or Corporate Access representative Location: Virtual

At the conferences, Arcimoto representatives will discuss recent company highlights, including the following:

RAMP Walkabout

CEO & Founder Mark Frohnmayer checks in at the RAMP, Arcimoto’s new manufacturing facility, with Chief Operating Officer Terry Becker, Production Manager Connor Reilly, and the assembly team.

Expansion to Hawaii

In May, Arcimoto announced that it is now accepting vehicle reservations from customers in Hawaii, the seventh state in its nationwide expansion plan. Additionally, Arcimoto plans to open its first experience center in Waikiki in August, giving customers the opportunity to test drive and rent Arcimoto vehicles before purchasing. The first Hawaii customer deliveries are expected to begin in Q1 2023.

Manhattan Pilot for Deliverator

Arcimoto teamed up with JOCO, the world’s first Light Electric Vehicle sharing platform for delivery drivers, on a pilot program to field test the Deliverator, its ultra-efficient, three-wheel electric vehicle designed for local and last-mile delivery. The pilot program is anticipated to begin in Manhattan on June 15.

Wine Country Tours in Temecula Valley

Together with Cable Car Wine Tours, Arcimoto announced the first all-electric wine country tours in Temecula Valley. Visitors are able to explore Southern California’s Wine Country in fleets of Fun Utility Vehicles in both guided and self-guided tours that include olive oil tasting, chocolate tasting, and a thrilling all-electric ride through the picturesque Temecula Valley, named a Top 10 Wine Destination by Wine Enthusiast.

For the latest stakeholder update, check out our RAMP IT UP presentation. Investor information about the company, including press releases, stakeholder webcast replays, and more can be found at http://arcimoto.com/ir.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving, local delivery, and emergency response, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include, without limitation, our expectations as to vehicle deliveries, the establishment of our service and delivery network and our expected rate of production. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: our ability to manage the distribution channels for our products, including our ability to successfully implement our rental strategy, direct to consumer distribution strategy and any additional distribution strategies we may deem appropriate; our ability to design, manufacture and market vehicle models within projected timeframes given that a vehicle consists of several thousand unique items and we can only go as fast as the slowest item; our inexperience to date in manufacturing vehicles at the high volumes that we anticipate; our ability to maintain quality control over our vehicles and avoid material vehicle recalls; the number of reservations and cancellations for our vehicles and our ability to deliver on those reservations; unforeseen or recurring operational problems at our facility, or a catastrophic loss of our manufacturing facility; our dependence on our suppliers; changes in consumer demand for, and acceptance of, our products: changes in the competitive environment, including adoption of technologies and products that compete with our products; the overall strength and stability of general economic conditions and of the automotive industry more specifically; changes in laws or regulations governing our business and operations; costs and risks associated with potential litigation; and other risks described from time to time in periodic and current reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

