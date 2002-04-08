Cognition Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Symposium on Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration and the Potential for Sigma-2 Modulation

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. ( CGTX), announced plans to hold a virtual KOL symposium on June 9, 2022, from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. ET to discuss dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Cognition plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study with CT1812, its lead sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor modulator, in patients with dry AMD in the second half of 2022.



Dr. Mary Hamby, Cognition’s vice president of research will review the proteomic and preclinical findings recently presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) annual meeting, which support the company’s proposed clinical plans. Dr. Karl Csaky will provide an overview of dry AMD pathology, disease drivers and patient burden. Dr. Stella Robertson will then lead a panel of scientific and clinical experts in a moderated discussion of experimental approaches and the current dry AMD treatment landscape. Following the discussion, all speakers will participate in a live moderated Q&A.

Speakers will include:

Karl Csaky, MD, PhD, T. Boone Pickens Director of the Clinical Center of Innovation for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and Chief Medical Officer of the Retina Foundation of the Southwest

Jennifer I. Lim, MD, Director of the Retina Service at the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System

Stella M. Robertson, PhD, Founder of Arrochar Consulting and former Vice President of Research & Development at Alcon Laboratories

Arjuna Ratnayaka, PhD, Associate Professor at the University of Southampton

Anthony Caggiano, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D, Cognition Therapeutics

Mary Hamby, PhD, VP Research, Cognition Therapeutics

Registration for the event is free and may be accessed here or on the events page of the Company’s website. A live webcast of the discussion and an archived recording will also be available on the events webpage.

About Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry AMD)

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of irreversible central vision loss in the world, affecting approximately 190 million people. Dry AMD, one of two forms of AMD, is common among people over 50 and is caused by a degeneration and thinning of the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision. The gradual loss of central vision associated with dry AMD can present limitations in reading and driving. As the disease progresses, degeneration of retinal pigment epithelial cells results in permanent vision loss known as geographic atrophy (GA). In about 10% of AMD, the disease progresses to neovascular (wet) AMD, in which abnormal blood vessels grow beneath the retina, leak fluid and damage the retina, causing permanent vision loss.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

