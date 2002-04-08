New 1 GHz SAMA7G54 is the First Single-Core MPU with MIPI CSI-2 Camera Interface and Advanced Audio Features

Based on Arm® Cortex®-A7 processor, Microchip’s new MPU combines high performance with low power consumption



CHANDLER, Ariz., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The embedded market has a need for higher performing, yet lower power artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that can be deployed at the edge, where power consumption is often at a premium. AI solutions often require advanced imaging and audio capabilities which are typically found only on higher performing multi-core microprocessors that, unfortunately, also consume much more power. To offer developers access to those higher performing peripherals without sacrificing power consumption, Microchip Technology Inc. ( MCHP) today announces the SAMA7G54 Arm Cortex A7-based MPU running up to 1 GHz. The SAMA7G54 includes both a MIPI® CSI-2 camera interface and a traditional parallel camera interface, enabling developers to design low-power stereo vision applications with more accurate depth perception.

Microchip is committed to maintaining the lowest power MPU portfolio in the market. The SAMA7G54 extends this low-power trend into the 1 GHz performance class of Linux®-capable MPUs by providing flexible low-power modes, as well as voltage and frequency scaling. When coupled with Microchip’s new MCP16502 Power Management IC (PMIC), this MPU enables embedded designer to fine-tune their end application for the overall best power consumption vs. performance, while also optimizing for the lowest overall system cost. The MCP16502 is supported by Microchip’s mainline Linux distribution for the SAMA7G54, allowing for easy entry and exit from available low-power modes, as well as support for dynamic voltage and frequency scaling.

“The SAMA7G54 provides a low-risk path for designers to develop power and performance optimized AI solutions for deployment at the edge,” said Rod Drake, vice president of Microchip’s 32-bit MPU business unit. “Designers can now create high-performing imaging and audio-centric AI applications without having to use multi-core MPUs with much higher power consumption.”

For audio applications, the device integrates enhanced audio features such as four I2S digital audio ports, an 8-microphone array interface, an S/PDIF transmitter and receiver, as well as a four stereo channel audio sample rate converter. It is equipped with multiple microphone inputs for improved source localization to enhance smart speaker or video conferencing system performance.

The SAMA7G54 also integrates Arm TrustZone® technology with secure boot, secure key storage and cryptography with acceleration and more. Customers can work with Microchip’s security experts to evaluate their security needs and implement the level of protection that’s right for their design.

Development Tools

Microchip provides both hardware and software development support for the SAMA7G54. The SAMA7G54-EK Evaluation Kit (CPN: EV21H18A) features connectors and expansion headers for easy customization and quick access to leading edge embedded features. The device is supported by Microchip’s mainline Linux distribution. Bare-metal framework and RTOS support is provided within MPLAB® Harmony v3.

Microchip provides a broad family of Ethernet PHYs, switches and hubs, wireless products, as well as CAN FD transceivers that are supported by the SAMA7G54.

Pricing and Availability

The SAMA7G54 is available with BGA343 package for $7.75 each in 10,000-unit quantities. For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com .

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com .

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo and MPLAB are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact: Reader Inquiries: Kim Dutton 1-888-624-7435 480-792-4386 [email protected]



