Intrado Introduces Power Access, a Cloud-Enabled Solution for NG911 and Beyond

ISLANDIA, N.Y., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today the launch of Intrado Power AccessTM, a cloud-enabled solution designed to make operations within Public Safety Answering Points (“PSAPs”) more efficient, flexible, and cost-effective.



With the advent of Next Generation 911 (“NG911”), PSAPs across the country face challenges as they strive to meet NENA i3 standards for their data and manage requests for assistance from a vast, ever-growing number of sources enabled by 5G communications and the Internet of Things (“IoT”). Intrado is evolving its proven emergency communications solutions to help meet these challenges with new capabilities hosted in the Intrado Life & Safety cloud environment.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Intrado introduces Power Access: Power Access is a cloud-enabled solution for NG911 and beyond

Intrado’s Power Access enables PSAPs to initiate the transition at any starting point and proceed at a pace they can support. “A thoughtful scalable migration enables PSAP directors and telecommunicators to feel more confident and ensures communication workflows are enhanced, not hindered. We use the cloud to deliver smoother, better workflows for every PSAP; whether they have two seats or 200, anywhere there is an internet connection,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety.

The foundation for Power Access is Intrado’s trusted emergency response software solutions that have served public safety for over 40 years. Power Access features include:

Mobility and flexibility with a new browser-based version of the Power 911 visualization tool, Power 911 Web

State-of-the-art call-handling to improve situational awareness, response times, and outcomes

A precise mapping solution with authoritative GIS data to locate callers and dispatch services more quickly, accurately, and safely

with authoritative GIS data to locate callers and dispatch services more quickly, accurately, and safely Processing of third-party data like car telematics, floor plans, and medical information from IoT partners to deliver information directly to PSAPs, giving first responders better and more comprehensive data and resulting in better outcomes

like car telematics, floor plans, and medical information from IoT partners to deliver information directly to PSAPs, giving first responders better and more comprehensive data and resulting in better outcomes The ability to transform 911 data into actionable analytics, including near real-time dashboards and customizable, scheduled reports; options for wireless routing; forecasting; MIS; text-to-911; i3 logging; and more



Power Access Prepares PSAPs for What Comes Next

“Cloud for public safety should be more about PSAP workflows than IT workloads. This cloud-enabled platform allows centers to focus on serving the public without worrying about ever-changing technologies,” continued Robertson.

Power Access and Power 911 Web allow PSAPs to:

Handle more calls, use that data wisely, and stay current with the latest technologies. Call volume is increasing, and sensor-based calls are expected to exceed 52% by 2026.

Enable easier and faster integration of new data providers across PSAPs. Every PSAP can leverage new tools, such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), to ease the onslaught of IoT requests. Intrado is actively seeking and will continue to quickly onboard new partners to enable collaboration and facilitate and accelerate the transition to NG911.

Every PSAP can leverage new tools, such as artificial intelligence (“AI”), to ease the onslaught of IoT requests. Intrado is actively seeking and will continue to quickly onboard new partners to enable collaboration and facilitate and accelerate the transition to NG911. Log on to Intrado Power 911 Web from any location with the same configuration and preferences they are used to. Workflows remain smooth and efficient.

Remain always up to date, the most current technology is in place every time users log on. No more painful costly upgrade cycles.

No more painful costly upgrade cycles. Leverage a data-driven experience through contemporary analytical tools. Data is translated into information allowing for more insightful effective decisions that help first responders and the public.



Demonstrations of Intrado Power 911 Web will be held in the NENA Expo Hall, Booth #101, on June 13 and 14, 2022, at the Kentucky International Convention Center, Louisville, Kentucky.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

