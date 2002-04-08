Verizon continues its crack down on spam calls and texts

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the network more people rely on, industry-leading security capabilities have identified or blocked more than 24 billion unwanted calls for 82 million Verizon customers to date - and millions of spam text messages daily. These same measures have helped quickly identify and prevent rising threats including Spanish-language and Mandarin-language spam calls.



Verizon continues to set industry standards alongside organizations such as the Industry Traceback Group (ITG) to identify the source of illegal robocall campaigns and notify law enforcement. In 2019, Verizon became the first service provider to automate its participation in ITG’s tracebacks, in most cases responding to ITG in less than a minute. On May 2, Verizon became the first service provider to submit foreign language scam call examples to ITG, setting new standards for inclusive security measures.

“Thanks to some of the world’s most advanced network security analytics, we are swiftly sourcing, reporting, and preventing bad actors,” said Manon Brouillette, CEO, Verizon Consumer Group. “Tools such as the Call Filter app are giving customers the power to do the same, on the network more people rely on. Working together, we can help protect some of our most vulnerable populations from scam calls.”

Our continued efforts are helping make a difference: More Verizon customers state they are no longer overwhelmed from calls from unknown numbers in Q1 2022 versus the same time last year.1

Verizon wireless customers can block or avoid many of these types of robocalls at no cost thanks to Verizon’s Call Filter . If you or someone you know receives a spam call or text message, please report the spam phone call through the Verizon Call Filter app or at VoiceSpamFeedback.com , and forward the spam text message to 7726 (spam) from your mobile phone, and never respond to requests you are not expecting.

Learn more about Verizon’s ongoing work to help protect customers from scam calls and tools to help stop and block robocalls here .

1 Verizon Anti-Robocalling Efforts Tracker. May 2022.

