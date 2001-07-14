Dynatrace Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today that Gartner has named it a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Observability. Gartner positioned Dynatrace with the furthest overall position for Completeness of Vision, reflecting criteria such as vendors’ innovation, market understanding, and ability to meet customer needs. This Magic Quadrant complements the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability Report, in which Dynatrace received the highest scores across 4 of 6 use cases. Complimentary copies of the 2022+Gartner+%3Ci%3EMagic+Quadrant+for+APM+and+Observability%3C%2Fi%3E and the %3Ci%3E2022+Gartner+Critical+Capabilities+for+APM+and+Observability%3C%2Fi%3E are available on the Dynatrace website.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Gartner,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management and Dynatrace. “Gartner has published this Magic Quadrant twelve times, and Dynatrace is the only vendor to be named a Leader every time. I believe this is a testament to our durable innovation and ability to anticipate the market and continually deliver customer value in a sea of change. As the market has moved to modern hybrid and multicloud environments, the data and complexity generated by these clouds have grown exponentially. Our focus on delivering precise answers and intelligent automation from data has enabled our customers to do their clouds right, minimizing cloud complexity, accelerating their adoption of cloud-native technologies, and speeding digital transformation.”

Observability from the Dynatrace® platform extends beyond metrics, logs, and traces to user experience data, runtime security data, and data from the latest open-source standards, such as OpenTelemetry. Davis, the AIOps engine at the platform’s core, processes this data in real time, monitors the full stack for system degradation, performance anomalies, and security vulnerabilities, and delivers precise answers prioritized by business impact. In addition, the platform automates error-prone, manual tasks, including continuous discovery, proactive anomaly detection, and optimization across the software lifecycle, to dramatically reduce routine manual tasks and enable DevSecOps teams to ensure flawless and secure digital interactions.

In its 2021 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer: Application Performance Monitoring report, Dynatrace was named a Customers’ Choice. Here is what a few of these customers said about Dynatrace:

“A+platform+to+simplify+cloud+complexity+and+enhance+digital+transformation. (Dynatrace) delivers the most precise answers in a very short amount of time, and it has helped to enhance the performance of the company as a result.”

“Everything+is+automated. Dynatrace has accelerated innovation and boosted the growth of our organization. It helps our team in developing software with high-quality innovation and speed.”

“Dynatrace not only provides exceptional monitoring capabilities for our application but also sets us on the path of self-healing and auto-remediation.”

“Finding+that+needle+in+a+haystack, in a huge infrastructure, has been made easier with Dynatrace.”

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That is why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

