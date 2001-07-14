TechTarget Wins 2022 SIIA CODiE Award for Client Success Team of the Year

TechTarget%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that its world-class Customer Success team was honored as the Client Success Team of the Year at the 2022 SIIA CODiETM Awards. The prestigious CODiE+Awards, hosted by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), recognize the companies with the most innovative teams, technology solutions and services across the country, and around the world. The CODiE Awards have been recognizing company and product excellence for 37 years – this is the inaugural year for the Client Success category.

TechTarget’s top notch team includes 100+ Customer Success professionals that operate on 4 continents, with staff in the US, UK, France, Germany, Singapore and Australia. Working with the majority of our 2,000+ customers, our team's efforts are an essential part of TechTarget’s continued growth in the market.

“We are extremely proud that SIIA’s CODiE Awards has named our Customer Success team the top team in the industry,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “Customer success is at the center of everything we do and is the reason for the incredible results we have seen over the last several years. Our team’s mantra is: ‘You can’t achieve Success if you don’t know what Success means to the Customer’. In each and every instance, they go deep to learn exactly what our clients are trying to accomplish and they set out to help them achieve their goals relative to the goods and services that TechTarget is providing.”

In addition to winning Client Success Team of the Year, TechTarget was also named a finalist in the Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution category for its leading purchase intent data platform Priority EngineTM. The Company previously won this award in 2019 and 2021 and has been named a CODiE finalist or winner in the category for 5 consecutive years. Our Customer Success Team is vital to helping our customers get the most out of our products, data and intelligence.

Our clients have long recognized the value that the Customer Success team brings to client relationships:

“Working with everyone at TechTarget, and especially our customer success team, is like working with an extension of our own team,” said Kelly Michael, Marketing Director, QTS Data Centers. “We couldn’t do half of the things we do without them and without their guidance. They’ve taken the time to understand our business and have really dug in and helped push us to the next level…TechTarget genuinely wants the best for our company and wants to see us do well.”

“The TechTarget team is incredibly helpful and provides us with good advice on how to be the most successful with our campaigns,” said Isabel Morcillo, EMEA Principal Marketing Programs Manager, Red Hat. “They understand our business and our goals, so they know how to approach each campaign and can recommend which assets to use.”

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries, the SIIA+CODiE+Awards are produced by the Software+%26amp%3B+Information+Industry+Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. TechTarget’s Customer Success Team was honored as one of 46 winners across the 45 business technology categories, including seven leadership categories recognizing outstanding companies, individuals and teams. TechTarget joins other important companies recognized at this year’s awards such as: Red Hat, IBM, HCL Technologies, Honeywell and athenahealth.

“Even during these tumultuous times, business application, software, service and product providers continued the industry’s long tradition of developing and marketing innovative solutions to meet business needs,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “We are proud to recognize this year’s class of CODiE Award winners. They truly represent the best of the best in a highly-competitive and ever-evolving market.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and services, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winners are listed at: https%3A%2F%2Fsiia.net%2Fcodie%2Fbusiness-technology-winners%2F

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net%2FCODiE.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter %40TechTarget.

(C) 2022 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine is a trademark of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005613/en/