Outset Medical Announces Shipment Hold on New Tablo Systems for Home Use Pending FDA Review and Clearance of Recent 510(K) Submission

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset” or the “company”) today announced it has implemented a shipment hold on the distribution of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for home use pending the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) review and clearance of a 510(k) the company submitted for changes made since the device’s original March 2020 clearance.

Outset has not identified any safety issues with Tablo. The company will continue to market and ship Tablo for use by healthcare professionals in chronic and acute care settings. Devices that are already distributed to home users have not been removed and current users can continue to work with their healthcare providers on appropriate treatment.

As a result of the shipment hold, Outset now expects second quarter 2022 revenue of at least $25 million. The company anticipates an update on the status of the regulatory review process in the third quarter and to provide an update to its 2022 revenue and other financial goals during its next quarterly update in early August. Until then, the company has suspended its prior guidance.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime and anywhere. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

