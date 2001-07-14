Customers Recognize ON24 as a Top Product for Event Management, Virtual Events, and Webinars

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced the company continues to receive industry acknowledgements for its continued product innovation. ON24 earned a top-rated award for event management software, virtual event platform, and webinar software on TrustRadius, one of the most trusted review sites for business technology. Customers also ranked ON24+Webcast+Elite as the #1 webinar software on G2, one of the largest software marketplace and service review platforms.

“Customer feedback is invaluable to us as we continue to deliver innovations that meet audiences’ expectations for how they want to engage, network, and interact,” said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO at ON24. “Thank you to the ON24 team for delivering a powerful sales and marketing platform that is making a significant business impact for our many loyal customers.”

ON24 Wins Top-Rated Award from Customers on TrustRadius for Second Year in a Row

ON24 received a top-rated award for excellent customer satisfaction ratings for event+management+software, virtual+event+platform, and webinar+software. ON24 was top-rated among businesses for likelihood to renew, support, and usability based on hundreds of verified reviews and ratings. The company’s top-rated award for webinars marks the second year in a row that users have identified ON24 on the shortlist of best webinar software. The TrustRadius methodology+and+scoring is based solely on customer feedback without influence of status as a TrustRadius customer or analyst opinion.

G2 Customers Rank ON24 Top Webinar Software for Fourth Consecutive Quarter

Based on G2 user ratings, enterprise, mid-market, and United+Kingdom customers identified ON24 Webcast Elite as the #1 webinar software in the Grid Reports for Webinar Software Spring 2022. For the fourth consecutive quarter, enterprise and mid-market users ranked ON24 highest in customer satisfaction and largest in market presence. ON24 was also ranked highest in G2’s Enterprise+Relationship+Index among all other webinar software vendors based on ease of doing business, quality of support, and customers’ likelihood to recommend ON24.

The ON24+platform includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24+Go+Live, ON24+Forums, ON24+Virtual+Conference, ON24+Breakouts, ON24+Engagement+Hub, ON24+Target, ON24+Intelligence, and ON24+Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, capture first-person data, and provide AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive ​revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

