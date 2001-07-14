Neustar, a TransUnion Company, Launches a Ready-built Marketing and Analytics Clean Room to Transform Data-driven Marketing and Measurement in a Privacy-first World

Neustar%2C+Inc.%2C+a+TransUnion+company, today announced the launch of its Marketing and Analytics Clean Room. This first-of-its-kind solution combines Neustar and TransUnion’s advanced identity resolution, machine learning (ML), and privacy-enhancing technology (PET) capabilities into a single platform. This easy-to-use solution powers data collaboration, identity resolution, audience targeting, and measurement across first-party customer data, as well as second- and third-party channel and media partner sources.

According to recent+research+by+Forrester+Consulting1 that evaluated the preparedness of U.S. enterprise organizations for significant changes in customer data and B2C marketing, “Brands know that their marketing programs are due for disruption as more restrictive privacy regulations, browser and device protections, and walled-garden ecosystems threaten their delivery of relevant, valuable, and ethical customer experiences.”

The Neustar Marketing and Analytics Clean Room was designed to execute a wide variety of marketing, measurement, and analytics use cases, while providing the privacy enhancing technologies required to protect against data deprecation and data privacy concerns.

This ground-breaking solution bridges the gaps faced by other clean room solutions by combining native identity data and ML-powered graph capabilities with extensive integrations across the media and marketing world including linear and connected TV providers and the walled-gardens. It enables multiple organizations and internal teams to bring data together for joint analytics, media activation, and marketing measurement in a secure way. This cloud-based environment enables clients to:

Implement data governance, privacy, and compliance controls for data collaboration

Model attribute-based, performance-based, and lookalike audiences

Execute closed-loop measurement including reach and frequency analytics

Integrate first-party data from Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Data Platform (CDP), and other customer data sources

Leverage second- and third-party data from brand partners, distributors, data providers, walled gardens, and media sources

The Marketing and Analytics Clean Room also eliminates the need for costly and slow data management tasks by simplifying data loading, normalization, and identity resolution. This enables data scientists to focus more on innovation, creating models for mission-critical audience targeting and measurement use cases and delivering actionable insights intended to improve marketing performance.

“Our Clean Room, unlike much of what you see in-market today, powers a wide variety of advanced marketing, measurement, and data science use cases right off the shelf,” said Steve Silvers, SVP and GM of Product at Neustar. “Our teams have spent years building and refining the core privacy-enhancing technology, machine learning, and identity graph capabilities brands and publishers need to manage and activate consumer data securely across all of their ecosystem partners.”

Learn more about the Neustar Marketing and Analytics Clean Room by visiting us at home.neustar%2Fcleanroom.

1 A Forrester Consulting Study, Transforming Customer Data Management, Bridging the Gap Between Consumer Privacy and People-Based Marketing (Forrester Research, Inc., 2021), Page 3.

