Verint Introduces 'One Workforce', An Innovative Approach to Eliminate Silos and Unify and Empower Both Humans and Bots

Engage 2022 — Customer engagement success is predicated on organizations embracing a channel-less mentality and a One Workforce approach to orchestrate the entire customer engagement workforce – both humans and bots – across the contact center, back office and branch.

This is the vision set forward by Dan Bodner, CEO of Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, which powers 85 percent of the Fortune 100 and thousands of brands worldwide, at its Engage 2022 customer conference that kicked off this morning.

“You no longer need to organize your workforce by channels and dedicate teams to individual channels, something that can create organizational silos, pockets of inefficiency and limit customer journey flexibility,” said Bodner. “A One Workforce approach offers the ability to orchestrate the workforce as one large pool of resources, to allocate the right work to the right resource at the right time. With a One Workforce approach, you have the flexibility to allocate work to resources based on business priorities – and because such priorities can change quickly – the agility to make such changes in real-time.”

Moving to a One Workforce model is an imperative, as the Engagement+Capacity+Gap and the Great Resignation challenge organizations in scaling to meet today’s customer engagement needs.

The benefits of a One Workforce approach are a high-quality customer experience, no matter what channel is used or what type of employee (human, bot, hybrid) handles the engagement, the amplification of workforce efficiencies through an any-agent/any-channel workforce, and the improvement of scheduling flexibility and onboarding of additional channels as well as shared services and hybrid workforce models.

“Throughout the conference, attendees will gain insight on how the Verint Cloud Platform supports the One Workforce approach, supported by new innovations in Engagement Orchestration, Knowledge Management and Workforce Management, to empower employees and bots as they engage with the customer across all channels,” says Verint’s David Singer, vice president, go-to-market strategy.

With the Verint+Cloud+Platform, organizations can leverage AI, analytics and automation to orchestrate enterprise resources for improved responsiveness, operational efficiency, quality and compliance.

One Workforce elements include:

Orchestration, Knowledge, and Real-Time Support to orchestrate people and bots so they can perform the right work at the right time and can leverage a unified knowledge system.

to orchestrate people and bots so they can perform the right work at the right time and can leverage a unified knowledge system. Intelligent Hiring, Forecasting and Scheduling across the entire workforce of people and bots; across all types of work regardless of channel; across the enterprise.

across the entire workforce of people and bots; across all types of work regardless of channel; across the enterprise. Quality and Compliance to check performance and compliance and deliver contextual coaching to improve quality.

to check performance and compliance and deliver contextual coaching to improve quality. Next-Generation Interaction Analytics to analyze interactions and find opportunities for process efficiency and elevating customer experience.

“One Workforce is not a single Verint product, rather it is an approach enabled by our platform that organizations can acquire in individual or multiple phases,” said Singer. “One of the important aspects of the Verint Cloud Platform is that our products can work together to multiply their value in ways that a single product cannot. Today, our customers can achieve the benefits of One Workforce by gradually deploying new capabilities available on our cloud platform.”

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

