Net Medical Adds Mobile on-site CLIA Labs in Response to Growth in Number of People Testing Positive for COVID

Net Medical (OTC Pink:NMXS) said today it is upgrading and increasing its fleet of mobile testing labs in response to previously reported growth in positive tests for COVID.

With the increase in the need for mobile on-site CLIA labs, Net Medical has expanded its fleet of five Dodge and Ford 1500s high-top vans. Each van is also being upgraded to include electrical, wi-fi, climate control, insulation, onboard generators, medical grade refrigeration equipment and other medical equipment.

Net Medical also is expanding its proprietary same-day Test-to-Treat program with two clinics a day via video telemedicine. PCR test results are available within five hours with patients ready for face-to-face video consultations with a COVID trained physician.

Net Medical mobile labs are being made available daily at the Westside emergency housing shelter. Dr. Laura Stern (Medical Director for Covid response at WECH) has noticed a significant increase in cases at the Westside Shelter. Having Net Medical be able to test residents and then treat immediately will help keep more patients out of the hospital and decrease spread in the shelter.

Net Medical Chief Medical Officer Dr. Neeraj Dubey said he's now seeing a number of Long COVID patients. As many as 20% of COVID patients can exhibit symptoms such as brain fog, cognitive impairment and unexplained fatigue. Dubey added that he's also seen surges in COVID cases approximately every 100 days since last year. In conjunction with this, neurologist Dr. S. Hedna has joined Net Medical's physician group for the Test-to-Treat program.

A recent article in Americanthinker.com highlighted the growing risks of Long Covid.

Net Medical CEO Dick Govatski said, "The increases in the number of people testing positive for COVID coincides with a national survey from Biomeriux reporting growth of COVID cases in the Western states." A copy of their report is attached to this release.

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC Pink:NMXS) since 1999.

Net Medical has two operating units. Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus and infection testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans provide COVID and flu testing in New Mexico for schools, companies, homeless shelters and nursing homes. The company provides a unique Test-To-Treat program for home and office care that combines both diagnostic and pharmaceutical services that are particularly valuable in rural communities. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company maintains a 24/7/365 call center, a team of software developers and telemedicine platforms.

