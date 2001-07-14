C3 AI Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for AI and Machine Learning

C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, announced it has been awarded the Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year in the artificial intelligence and machine learning category for 2021. C3 AI has been recognized for achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, including helping cross-industry customers accelerate the deployment of Enterprise AI applications.

“Our team is honored to be selected as a Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year award winner,” said Ed Abbo, C3 AI president and chief technology officer. “C3 AI and Google Cloud are fully aligned to unlock customer value by accelerating delivery and operation of innovative industry-specific AI applications.”

In September 2021, C3 AI and Google Cloud unveiled a first-of-its-kind partnership to rapidly deploy Enterprise AI applications for industry-specific business operations across financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and supply chain, among other sectors. The entire portfolio of C3 AI’s Enterprise AI applications is available to Google Cloud customers, including C3 AI CRM.

These solutions fully leverage the accuracy and scale of multiple Google Cloud products and capabilities, including Google Kubernetes Engine, Google BigQuery, and Vertex AI, enabling customers to rapidly build and deploy machine learning models. C3 AI’s applications, built on a common foundation of Google Cloud’s infrastructure, AI, machine learning and data analytics capabilities, complement and interoperate with Google Cloud’s portfolio of existing and future industry solutions.

“This award recognizes C3 AI’s commitment to customer success, and its delivery of innovative and impactful solutions on Google Cloud in AI and machine learning,” said Bronwyn Hastings, VP of Global ISV Partnerships and Channels, Google Cloud. “We’re proud to recognize C3 AI as our Technology Partner of the Year for AI and Machine Learning, and we look forward to continuing our work together building and creating business value for customers with cloud technologies.”

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

