Eclit Chooses HPE GreenLake to Launch a New Cloud Offering and Expand Its Managed Services Portfolio

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Eclit has selected the HPE+GreenLake+edge-to-cloud+platform to launch a new cloud portfolio and expand its infrastructure as a service and managed IT services offering. The comprehensive services suite enables customers to deploy custom-built solutions with an agile, scalable, pay-per-use cloud experience across all workloads.

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Eclit provides simplified and managed IT services to modernize business processes and offer advanced solutions. As part of its growth strategy, Eclit wanted to pursue additional opportunities and therefore selected the HPE GreenLake platform to launch a new suite of cloud services and transform part of its existing IT estate.

"We have ambitious goals for growth as a company,” said Evren Balli, Co-CEO at Eclit. “It has been extremely valuable for us to extend the benefits of HPE GreenLake to Eclit and to our customers, to help them accelerate business growth, while achieving multiple benefits across their IT estates.”

Eclit is now making available to its customers an extensive cloud services portfolio that includes a broad spectrum of flexible, on-demand IT infrastructure as a service offering, such as compute, storage, data-based management, back-up management, platform as a service and more. Customers can cherry pick what they want with no delay, thus accelerating time to market and gaining speed required to thrive in today’s complex world. The new services suite also provides customers with an agile, flexible, pay-per-use cloud experience across all workloads and applications, and eliminates any major upfront capital investment, while ensuring that adequate resources for each workload are ready to deploy in minutes.

HPE GreenLake supports the expansion of Eclit’s market leadership, especially around core operational competencies, such as the ability to quickly scale up capacity and resources, while retaining financial flexibility, preserving cash flow, controlling spend, and reducing the cost of over-provisioning. As a result of the implementation, Eclit has been able to increase IT management efficiency by 45% and boost an overall system performance by 25%. Additionally, the company lowered the total cost of ownership by 50%.

“A company’s growth strategy is inherently dependent on having the right IT infrastructure,” said Eser Esen, Partner Sales Manager at HPE. “HPE GreenLake has been built with partners in mind, to give them a foundation on which to build their differentiated service offerings, so they can lead with their own IP and bring HPE solutions to life. Our HPE GreenLake solutions allow Eclit to differentiate their own offerings without making a large upfront investment, while ensuring a quick, flexible and secure deployment of cloud services.”

About Eclit

Eclit is the first dedicated Managed Services Provider (MSP) company in Turkey. Eclit simplifies the chaos of IT and allows its customers to be ready for the technological requirements of the future by providing end to end and reliable IT solutions. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eclit.com%2Fen%2F

About HPE GreenLake

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform enables customers to accelerate data-first modernization and provides over 50 cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a colocation facility, and in the public cloud. In Q2 2022, HPE reported Annual Recurring Revenue of $829 million and as-a-service orders growth of 107 percent year-over-year. HPE GreenLake has over 1,600 enterprise customers consuming cloud services today, and over 120,000 users of the platform. The scalable, pay-as-you go HPE GreenLake platform also delivers robust security, compliance, and control, and supports a broad partner ecosystem – including channel partners, distributors, independent software vendors, public cloud providers, service providers, and system integrators. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hpe.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fgreenlake.html

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

