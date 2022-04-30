Snowflake Launches Native Application Framework, Empowering Developers to Build, Monetize, and Deploy Applications in the Data Cloud

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced at its annual user conference, Snowflake+Summit+2022, the launch of applications built, distributed, and deployed natively in the Data Cloud. With the new Native+Application+Framework, currently in private preview, developers can build applications and monetize them on Snowflake+Marketplace, and consumers can securely install and run those applications, directly in their Snowflake instances, reducing the need for data to be moved. Snowflake is committed to providing its customers and partners with the best platform for building data-intensive applications, and Snowflake’s Native Application Framework is an important milestone in that journey.

With the Native Application Framework, in private preview, developers can build applications using Snowflake functionalities such as stored procedures, user-defined functions (UDFs), and user-defined table functions (UDTFs). Capabilities including the Streamlit integration for developing interactive customer interfaces and telemetry features including events and alerts for monitoring and troubleshooting are also under development. Snowflake’s Native Application Framework accelerates application development by building on Snowflake’s high availability and disaster recovery, global collaboration capabilities, and security posture so developers in the Data Cloud can focus on functionality, and not operational burden. Additionally it allows developers to distribute and monetize their applications to Snowflake’s 6,300 customers (as of April 30, 2022) through Snowflake Marketplace. These applications run within end customers’ Snowflake accounts, meaning data doesn't have to be moved or shared, so developers can deliver optimal functionality without having to manage sensitive customer data.

Capital One Software, the enterprise B2B software division of Capital One, is using Snowflake’s Native Application Framework to build and deploy applications natively in the Data Cloud.

“With Snowflake’s ability to build, distribute, and deploy applications natively in the Data Cloud, we will be able to quickly deliver value to customers,” said Salim Syed, VP, Slingshot Engineering for Capital One Software. “Following the launch of Capital One Slingshot, a data management solution for customers of Snowflake’s Data Cloud, we saw the potential of the Snowflake Native Applications Framework and the increased opportunity to reach more customers to help them optimize the efficiency of their Snowflake usage with the Slingshot app for Snowflake Marketplace.”

Other customers and partners including LiveRamp and Informatica have developed applications for use cases including cloud cost management, identity resolution, and data integration using the Native Application Framework. For example, Informatica plans to develop the Informatica Enterprise Data Integrator as a native application that will enable customers to easily integrate enterprise application data in the Data Cloud. Snowflake’s Google Analytics Connector and the ServiceNow Connector, both in private preview, were also built using the Native Application Framework.

Snowflake Enters New Era of Collaboration with Native Applications

By expanding Snowflake Marketplace to include applications that run natively in the Data Cloud, customers can:

Get value faster by discovering and installing applications with just a few clicks.

by discovering and installing applications with just a few clicks. Improve security and governance by using applications directly in their Snowflake instances.

by using applications directly in their Snowflake instances. Access cutting-edge technologies like global data clean room applications from partners like Habu for extended collaboration efforts.

“Applications have been a part of Snowflake’s DNA from day one,” said Chris Child, Senior Director, Product Management, Snowflake. “The Native Application Framework enables every customer to step into the future with a seamless way to build, distribute, and use applications natively in the Data Cloud.”

Powered by Snowflake Partners Shape the Future of Applications

Applications are an integral part of Snowflake’s expansive partner ecosystem. As of April 30, 2022, over 425 Powered+by+Snowflake partners have built applications that utilize Snowflake as their data infrastructure including Aladdin® by BlackRock, Okta Inc., and Warner Music Group. With Snowflake, partners can extend their customer base and get the support they need to build better applications at scale.

Together with Streamlit, acquired+in+March+2022, Snowflake will further provide developers and data scientists with a single, powerful platform to discover, collaborate, and build next generation applications. Developers can now build applications using the tools they love, with simplified data access and governance.

Snowflake also announced the new Unistore+workload, Cybersecurity+workload, Data+Programmability+innovations, and more at Snowflake+Summit+2022.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forwarding-looking statements, including statements regarding (i) Snowflake’s business strategy, (ii) Snowflake’s products, services, and technology offerings, including those that are under development or not generally available, (iii) market growth, trends, and competitive considerations, and (iv) the integration, interoperability, and availability of Snowflake’s products with and on third-party platforms. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Annual Reports on Form 10-K that Snowflake files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on any forwarding-looking statements as predictions of future events.

