Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced at its annual user conference, Snowflake+Summit+2022, the launch of Unistore, a new workload that expands the capabilities of Snowflake and delivers a modern approach to working with transactional and analytical data together in a single platform. Unistore extends the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud to streamline and simplify the development of transactional applications, while providing consistent governance, strong performance, and near-unlimited scale to customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005080/en/

Snowflake Launches New Unistore Workload to Drive Next Phase of Innovation With Transactional and Analytical Data Together in the Data Cloud (Graphic: Business Wire)

Traditionally, transactional and analytical data have been siloed, creating complexities when moving data between systems and hindering the speed required for modern development. With Unistore, teams can expand the Data Cloud to include transactional use cases such as application state and data serving. As a part of Unistore, Snowflake is introducing Hybrid Tables, which offer fast single-row operations and allow customers to build transactional business applications directly on Snowflake. Hybrid Tables, currently in private preview, enable customers to perform swift analytics on transactional data for immediate context, and join Hybrid Tables with existing Snowflake Tables for a holistic view across all data. Unistore and Hybrid Tables enable customers to build transactional applications with the same simplicity and performance they're used to with Snowflake, and a unified approach to data governance and security.

Adobe is an early adopter of Unistore and has begun using the private preview of Hybrid Tables for its Adobe Campaigns application, which enables brands to deliver immediate omnichannel individualized experiences at scale.

“Running Adobe Campaign on Snowflake has enabled us to offer unparalleled speed and scale to our customers, who can now leverage our best-in-class cross-channel campaign management functionality with performance that can’t be matched,” said Nick Hall, Senior Director, Adobe Campaign & Managed Cloud Services. “Our teams already love the improvements we’re seeing, including 50x improvement in delivery preparation time. We look forward to seeing how Unistore will enhance the ability of Adobe Campaign to unlock even more possibilities for our customers to do personalization at scale.”

“Unistore is the foundation for another wave of innovation in the Snowflake Data Cloud,” said Christian Kleinerman, Senior Vice President of Product, Snowflake. “Similar to how we redefined data lakes and data warehouses for our customers, Unistore is ushering in a renaissance of building and deploying a new generation of applications in the Data Cloud.”

Snowflake also announced the new Snowflake+Native+Applications+Framework, Cybersecurity+workload, Data+Programmability+innovations, and more at Snowflake+Summit+2022.

Learn More:

Deep-dive into the details of Unistore in this blog+post.

Learn more about Snowflake’s new workload, Unistore.

View the Snowflake Summit 2022 keynotes live or on-demand, here.

Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forwarding-looking statements, including statements regarding (i) Snowflake’s business strategy, (ii) Snowflake’s products, services, and technology offerings, including those that are under development or not generally available, (iii) market growth, trends, and competitive considerations, and (iv) the integration, interoperability, and availability of Snowflake’s products with and on third-party platforms. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Annual Reports on Form 10-K that Snowflake files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on any forwarding-looking statements as predictions of future events.

© 2022 Snowflake Inc. All rights reserved. Snowflake, the Snowflake logo, and all other Snowflake product, feature and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Snowflake Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names or logos mentioned or used herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). Snowflake may not be associated with, or be sponsored or endorsed by, any such holder(s).

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 506 of the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of April 30, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005080/en/