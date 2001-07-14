Jefferies to Release its Second Quarter Financial Results on June 27, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced it will release its second quarter financial results on Monday, June 27, 2022 after market close.

About Jefferies

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is engaged in investment banking and capital markets and asset management. Jefferies Group LLC, our wholly owned subsidiary, is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies, and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research, and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005971/en/