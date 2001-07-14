Wejo Addresses Today's Urban Mobility Challenges With the Launch of Wejo Historic Traffic Patterns in the U.S.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility cloud and software solutions for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, today announced the launch of Wejo+Historic+Traffic+Patterns. This product offers the ability to request specific data and insights from highly granular and accurate historic traffic patterns over the last several years from any specific location in the US, even if no monitors or sensors were previously installed.

This historic traffic pattern data, which can be attributed to a specific time and location, is derived directly from millions of connected vehicles that have been on up to 95% of America’s roads and highways for the past several years. This new product allows government agencies, civil engineering firms, mapping/navigation providers, logistics companies and commercial real estate developers to gather insights directly via an API from the Wejo platform or via the Wejo Studio analytics portal.

Understanding historic behavior patterns and movement trends is a prerequisite for any organization tackling future urban mobility challenges. This new product from Wejo allows instant access to a window into the past to understand and visualize data, including travel times, road speeds, and soon to follow vehicle volume density, as well as harsh braking, and rapid acceleration.

“The public and private sectors can utilize this incredibly accurate historical data and in-depth insights to build smart mobility plans than can address road network challenges today and tomorrow,” said Richard Barlow, Founder and CEO, Wejo. “Historical traffic patterns can help city planners and government agencies to commercial real estate developers and logistics managers make data-backed, informed decisions to avoid congestions, reduce crashes, and save lives.”

Several industries can benefit from this simplified access to highly accurate historic traffic pattern data. They include:

Government – The government’s role in infrastructure development is all about planning. Historic traffic pattern data can help government planners and their civil engineering partners design roads fit for purpose based on historic and projected traffic volume and flow. They can also look at road segment speeds, driver behavior and changes based on seasonality to make decisions about the overall design, alternative routes during construction and when is the ideal to conduct the work.

– The government’s role in infrastructure development is all about planning. Historic traffic pattern data can help government planners and their civil engineering partners design roads fit for purpose based on historic and projected traffic volume and flow. They can also look at road segment speeds, driver behavior and changes based on seasonality to make decisions about the overall design, alternative routes during construction and when is the ideal to conduct the work. Civil Engineers – Civil engineering firms can now gain access to data from the past even though there were no sensors in place and they no longer need to put down new sensors and wait for data. This can help them provide faster, more accurate reports to their government planning partners and become more competitive for government bids – this is especially prevalent right now with new funding associated with the infrastructure bill.

– Civil engineering firms can now gain access to data from the past even though there were no sensors in place and they no longer need to put down new sensors and wait for data. This can help them provide faster, more accurate reports to their government planning partners and become more competitive for government bids – this is especially prevalent right now with new funding associated with the infrastructure bill. Commercial Real Estate – Commercial property developers and managers can quickly see historic traffic patterns around their locations to help put clients in the right property based on how much exposure to traffic they are looking for. Plus, Wejo Studio makes it simple for the end-user and commercial real estate office to access these insights quickly and easily, bringing value to their customers.

– Commercial property developers and managers can quickly see historic traffic patterns around their locations to help put clients in the right property based on how much exposure to traffic they are looking for. Plus, Wejo Studio makes it simple for the end-user and commercial real estate office to access these insights quickly and easily, bringing value to their customers. Logistics – Logistics and trucking companies can utilize historic traffic pattern data to help better understand shipping routes for consistent on-time delivery and reduce fuel consumption caused by traffic and congestion created by bottlenecks at specific times of the day.

– Logistics and trucking companies can utilize historic traffic pattern data to help better understand shipping routes for consistent on-time delivery and reduce fuel consumption caused by traffic and congestion created by bottlenecks at specific times of the day. Mapping & Navigation – Mapping and navigation providers consume massive amounts of data that they must analyze and deliver to many customers across many different industries. Historic traffic pattern data can quickly and easily help them improve the accuracy of their data by understanding what has happened in the past and by getting the data regularly.

– Mapping and navigation providers consume massive amounts of data that they must analyze and deliver to many customers across many different industries. Historic traffic pattern data can quickly and easily help them improve the accuracy of their data by understanding what has happened in the past and by getting the data regularly. Autonomous Vehicle – with the advent of autonomous vehicles, an extraordinary amount of miles needs to be simulated to proof the car behaviour and the autonomous software processing in various traffic conditions: thanks to Historical Traffic Pattern, autonomous vehicle manufacturers can reproduce “real” traffic conditions anywhere in the US and create a complete digital twin of vehicle flows over the last few years to train their algorithms faster.

“The ability to access highly granular and accurate historical data about road traffic and congestion generated by millions of connected vehicles on the road today has countless applications for both public and private sector entities,” said Mark Timms, principal product manager at Wejo. “This can include everything from providing accurate traffic data to inform on large infrastructure projects to helping fleets reduce emissions and provide better on-time delivery simply by understanding what traffic looked like at specific locations and moments in the past.”

For more information about the utilization of historic traffic patterns on the Wejo Studio platform, visit www.wejo.com.

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicles, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. Wejo enables Smart Mobility for GoodTM smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points collected from approximately 13 million vehicles and 76.7 billion journeys to date, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 300 people and has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

