OppFi Implements 10b5-1 Trading Plan as Part of Existing Share Repurchase Program

OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) ("OppFi” or the “Company”), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit, today announced, as part of its previously disclosed $20 million share repurchase authorization, the Company enacted a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, to allow for the repurchase of its Class A common stock during the current quarterly earnings blackout.

The 10b5-1 trading plan became effective on June 10, 2022 and expires upon the earliest to occur of the expenditure of the amount specified in the plan, an early termination event, or the close of business on August 8, 2022.

Separately, OppFi announced the Schwartz family purchased an aggregate of $1.9 million in Class A common stock of the Company during the recent open trading period.

“My family and I decided to support OppFi's stock through this series of open market purchases because of our confidence in the Company and its strategy, as well as our belief that the share price is disconnected from its true long-term value,” said Todd Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman. “Delivering strong returns to shareholders remains my top priority.”

The Schwartz family collectively purchased 608,217 shares at an average price of $3.13 for $1.9 million. These purchases ranged from $2.53 to $3.60 per share. This total includes shares purchased by Tracy Schwartz Ward, a co-founder of OppFi and the sister of Todd Schwartz.

In addition, David Vennettilli, a member of the OppFi board of directors, purchased 10,151 shares of Class A common stock at an average price of $3.13 for $31,793 during the recent open trading period.

“OppFi continues to demonstrate strong profitable growth and free cash flow generation,” concluded Schwartz. “We are committed to our mission to facilitate credit access to the 60 million Americans who are underserved by banks and other financial institutions.”

About OppFi

OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit. Through its unwavering commitment to customer service, the Company supports consumers, who are turned away by mainstream options, to build better financial health. In 2021, OppFi was recognized by the Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500 for the fourth consecutive year. OppFi maintains a 4.7/5.0 star rating on Trustpilot with more than 3,000 reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), making the Company one of the top consumer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit oppfi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. OppFi’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," “possible,” "continue," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, OppFi’s expectations with respect to the future performance of OppFi’s platform and OppFi’s expectations for its growth. These forward-looking statements are based on OppFi’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside OppFi’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of OppFi’s share repurchase program and whether purchases will be made under OppFi’s 10b5-1 plan; the impact of COVID-19 on OppFi’s business; the impact of stimulus or other government programs; whether OppFi will be successful in obtaining declaratory relief against the Commissioner of the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation for the State of California; whether OppFi will be subject to AB 539; whether OppFi’s bank partners will continue to lend in California and whether OppFi’s financing sources will continue to finance the purchase of participation rights in loans originated by OppFi’s bank partners in California; the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of OppFi to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; risks related to new products; concentration risk; costs related to the business combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that OppFi may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; risks related to management transitions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in OppFi’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular, contained in the section or sections captioned “Risk Factors.” OppFi cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. OppFi does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

