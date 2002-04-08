Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend by 17.5% for the Second Quarter of 2022

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. ( REFI) ("Chicago Atlantic" or the “Company”), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, announced that its board of directors has declared a 17.5% increase in the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.47 per share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $1.88 per common share, is payable on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.



John Mazarakis, Executive Chairman of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, noted, “We are pleased to grow the dividend once again and provide additional returns to our shareholders. Our portfolio is performing well, and the demand for debt capital from cannabis operators remains strong.”

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. ( REFI) is a market-leading mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States.

