Viant and Adelaide Launch Industry-First Solution Allowing Brands to Harness the Value of Attention Metrics Programatically

Viant+Technology+Inc.(NASDAQ: DSP) and Adelaide today announced the launch of a first-to-market solution that enables advertisers to automate the application of Adelaide’s attention-based media quality metric through programmatic advertising.

The integration between Viant, a leading people-based advertising software company, and Adelaide, the leader in attention-based media quality measurement equips the global media market with the first-ever attention-based pre-bid segments.

“There are literally billions of advertising impressions available each and every day, so our focus is on evaluating quality and opportunity to impact our clients' business results,” said Ed McElvain, EVP, Mediahub. “It’s evident this combination of Viant’s world class advertising software with Adelaide’s AU will help Mediahub predict better outcomes and create more efficient and impactful campaigns straight out of the gate.”

Using Adelaide’s AU, an omnichannel media quality metric that predicts a placement’s ability to capture attention and drive subsequent outcomes, AU prebid segments are now available for activation directly within Viant’s programmatic software, Adelphic. Each segment identifies a set of supply with a different likelihood of attention and impact.

“Viant’s commitment to transparency throughout the media buying process makes our integration with Adelaide a natural fit,” said Tom Wolfe, SVP Business Development, Viant. “Adelaide’s AU pre-bid segments give our customers a layer of media quality transparency and control previously lacking in programmatic due to the limitations of these metrics. We’re thrilled to help our customers invest in the media most likely to drive the bottom-line KPIs they care about.”

“Researchers and attention measurement providers have consistently proven the connection between attention and full-funnel outcomes, but to effectively scale, attention metrics must also be easy to operationalize,” said Marc Guldimann, CEO of Adelaide. “Our integration with Viant is a pivotal step in that direction. We are thrilled to offer advertisers a practical way to leverage AU to secure higher-quality media dynamically and look forward to continuing to expand our partnership with Viant.”

Activating AU pre-bid segments allows brands to automatically secure the highest quality media available within their budgets, ensuring their programmatic media investment is both efficient and effective. Activate Adelaide attention-based pre-bid segments today only available in Adelphic software.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying, and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit+viantinc.com and+adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter,+Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Adelaide

Adelaide is the leader in the rapidly growing field of attention-based media quality measurement. Adelaide’s metric, AU, helps advertisers make better media investment decisions. AU is an omnichannel metric that evaluates thousands of signals to predict attention and drive more efficient outcomes. Since 2019, Adelaide has helped the world’s top brands understand media quality across their entire media spend and uncover valuable optimization opportunities to reduce waste and drive better results. Named after the global epicenter of evidence-based marketing in southern Australia, Adelaide is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit adelaidemetrics.com.

