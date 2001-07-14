Shareholders of Global Cord Blood Corporation Are Reminded to Comply with the Rules of Conduct When Attending the Extraordinary General Meeting and Exercising Their Voting Rights

Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.,(“Blue Ocean”) together with shareholders representing no less than 75% of the outstanding shares of Global Cord Blood Corporation (the “Company” or “Global Cord”) (NYSE: CO) have called an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“EGM” or the “Meeting”) as allowed by the Company’s Articles. The EGM will be held at DLA Piper LLP (US), 1251 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020-1104, United States of America, on 16 June, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To ensure fairness to all participants and in the interest of an orderly and constructive Meeting, Blue Ocean has established Rules of Conduct (the “Rules”). The Rules of Conduct will be enforced. Participants who fail to comply with these Rules will be removed from the Meeting.

The Rules of Conduct includes, but not limited to:

Upon entering the building of DLA Piper LLP (US) office, attendees must register with building security using a valid personal identification. Inform building security that they are attending the Meeting at the DLA Piper offices, and wait to be escorted to the Meeting registration station in DLA Piper’s offices. Once at the Meeting registration station, all attendees must register at the desk before entering the Meeting room. Only a verified shareholder or director of the Company will be admitted to the Meeting, unless otherwise determined by Blue Ocean. All attendees must present valid personal identification and proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (including at least one booster) or proof of a negative antigen test obtained within 24 hours of the Meeting start time. Shareholders and proxy holders must present evidence of ownership as of the record date in a form satisfactory to Blue Ocean (in its sole discretion). The Meeting will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. ET, at which point no additional participants will be admitted to the Meeting room. Accordingly, participants must have successfully completed all registration steps prior to 9:00 a.m. ET. The use of audio or video recording equipment and the taking of photographs are strictly prohibited. Cell phones, tablets and similar electronic devices must be turned off prior to entering the Meeting room. The Meeting will follow the Agenda provided to all shareholders upon entering the Meeting. Only shareholders of record as of May 18, 2022 or their duly authorized proxy holders are entitled to vote at or participate in the Meeting. Shareholders who hold their shares in street name through a bank, broker or other nominee will not be able to vote or participate in the Meeting unless they have a legal proxy from their bank, broker or other nominee. Shareholders do not need to vote at this Meeting if they have already voted by proxy. If any shareholders wish to change their votes or have yet to vote, please request a ballot and turn in the completed ballot before the closing of polls. Only Company shareholders are permitted to ask questions during the Meeting. All questions and comments must be directed to the chairperson of the Meeting, after the chairperson opens the floor for questions and recognizes their requests. For attendees who wish to be recognized, please raise their hands. When recognized by the chairperson, the attendee is required to state his or her full name and indicate whether he or she is a shareholder or a proxy holder. Please permit each speaker to conclude his or her remarks without interruption. The chairperson will warn speakers if they are out of order and stop any discussions that include derogatory references that are not in good taste or related to personal grievances. Shareholders’ questions or comments should be strictly confined to the matters under consideration at the Meeting. Each speaker is limited to no more than 2 questions or comments, each of which must be no more than 5 minutes in length. Please allow other speakers to be recognized before asking to be recognized again. The chairperson of the Meeting shall have the authority necessary to preside over the Meeting and may make any and all determinations with respect to the conduct of the Meeting and procedures to be followed during the Meeting.

For more details of the Rules of Conduct, please refer to Exhibit A of the 13D filing: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001729271/000110465922071181/0001104659-22-071181-index.htm

Blue Ocean would like to thank all shareholders in advance for their support and to comply with the Rules of Conduct for the upcoming EGM. In addition, Blue Ocean urges all shareholders of the Company to vote FOR each of the resolutions of the EGM via the BLUE proxy card they have received or through their brokers or at the EGM.

Shareholders who have any questions or need assistance to have their shares voted prior or at the EGM, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC, our proxy solicitor assisting us in connection with the EGM, toll-free in North America at (800) 662-5200 or at + 1 203 658-9400 or by email to [email protected].

