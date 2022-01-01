Accenture Recognized as a Leader in Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications by Independent Research Firm

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Oracle+Cloud+Apps+Implementation+Services+Partners%2C+Q2+2022 report, receiving the highest possible score in 19 out of 21 criteria.

The report, which assessed 11 Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications implementation service providers on criteria across current offering, strategy and market presence, noted that, “Accenture leads with a visionary strategy for Oracle customers. Accenture has unmatched depth and scale and also benefits from the firm’s broader ability to offer end-to-end services … Its vision centers on maintaining leadership by helping clients rapidly adapt to market trends and technologies, enabled through its asset library. Accenture’s innovation roadmap and talent strategy position it well to maintain this leadership.”

The report adds that, “[Accenture] consistently and aggressively invests in new areas and codifies best practices, evidenced by its continued success and growing portfolio of assets relevant to Oracle Cloud success within its myConcerto and myWizard platforms. Accenture is a clear choice for enterprises tackling the largest Oracle transformations — both in complexity and lofty transformation goals.”

Phillip Hazen, Accenture Oracle Business Group lead, said, “Now more than ever, organizations that build along the Cloud+Continuum have a distinct advantage over those that do not, as they’re better able to meet continuously evolving business needs. We believe this recognition by Forrester reflects Accenture’s success in helping companies realize the value of the cloud with Oracle technologies, powered by an unparalleled, full spectrum of industry and function solutions.”

Accenture has deep global expertise across a full range of Oracle Solutions with thousands of Oracle-skilled consultants worldwide who help accelerate digital transformation by implementing Oracle-based business solutions and new business processes that develop and evolve as their digital business grows. Accenture has teamed with Oracle for over 30 years and is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork. For more information on the Accenture and Oracle relationship, visit www.accenture.com%2Foracle.

The full Forrester Wave™: Oracle Cloud Apps Implementation Services Partners, Q2 2022 report, can be accessed here.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005217/en/