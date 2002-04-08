SciSparc Reinforces its New JV for Targeting Discovery with a Global Expert in the Field of Mitochondrial Transport Proteins

JV Targets Potential Drugs for Cancers and Infectious Diseases

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. ( SPRC) (the "Company" or "SciSparc"), a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, today announced the appointment of Prof. Ciro Leonardo Pierri as special advisor for MitoCareX Bio Ltd. ("MitoCareX Bio"), SciSparc’s recently established joint venture ("JV") for the discovery and development of potential drugs for cancers, infectious diseases and other life-threatening conditions.

Prof. Pierri is a biochemist and serves as an associate professor at the University of Bari, Italy. Prof. Pierri has a broad background in chemistry and biochemistry, with specific expertise in key research areas of structural biology, molecular modeling, and cell physiology. Prof. Pierri’s work has been published in many scientific papers.

“This is an exciting period,” said Prof. Pierri. “During the last decade, multiple studies have shown the involvement of mitochondrial carriers (i.e., transporters) in various types of diseases, which makes them interesting research candidates. MitoCareX Bio has taken a step forward, trying to discover potential small molecules that can specifically interact with those carriers and by that to possibly attenuate the disease progression,” concluded Prof. Pierri.

The JV focuses on investigating mitochondrial carriers, as the transport of proteins is crucial for cell viability. Because of mitochondrial carriers' significant role in transporting necessary metabolites for cell functioning across the inner mitochondrial membranes, the Company believes that various infectious diseases and life-threatening conditions, such as cancers, might be treated by regulating the function of mitochondrial carriers. In humans, the mitochondrial carrier family (Solute Carrier Family 25, SLC25) consists of 53 members and is the largest solute transporter family.

MitoCareX Bio's innovative research will partly build upon successful proof-of-concept experiments performed in the UK.

