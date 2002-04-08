AvePoint Adds Microsoft Azure Backup to Enhance Data Protection Capabilities

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint ( AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced the addition of data recovery capabilities for Microsoft Azure. Now, AvePoint’s leading Cloud Backup solution extends protection to Microsoft Azure workloads to help businesses collaborate with confidence across their Microsoft deployments.



As more companies rely on Microsoft Azure, which currently captures over 20% of all public cloud spend, it is imperative they properly protect all stored data. AvePoint Cloud Backup complements native Microsoft backup, ensuring companies can comprehensively satisfy their compliance, productivity and business continuity requirements.

The addition of Microsoft Azure Backup as part of Cloud Backup includes:

Periodic Full and Incremental Backup: To incur minimal data-loss risk, business critical applications and data are backed up every six hours or up to four times per day.

To incur minimal data-loss risk, business critical applications and data are backed up every six hours or up to four times per day. Cloud to Cloud Backup: Accommodating multi-cloud needs and preferences, customers have the option to securely store their data in AvePoint’s Azure Storage or a private cloud.

Accommodating multi-cloud needs and preferences, customers have the option to securely store their data in AvePoint’s Azure Storage or a private cloud. Point in Time and Granular Level Restore: Providing a seamless experience for customers, AvePoint provides time or object-based restores, which can be adjusted based on the scope of the backup, within minutes as opposed to days.

Providing a seamless experience for customers, AvePoint provides time or object-based restores, which can be adjusted based on the scope of the backup, within minutes as opposed to days. Full Fidelity Recovery: To simplify the restore process and maintain business continuity, specific users, groups, group memberships and applications remain intact.

"The need for a disaster recovery plan covering multiple clouds and workloads has unfortunately become abundantly clear with surging data breaches and ransomware attacks in the past few years,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “With the addition of Microsoft Azure backup, we now ensure that wherever business critical data lives, it is frequently backed up, and can be quickly accessed and restored, that way, organizations reduce their overall risk and boost productivity.”

Today, AvePoint’s SaaS solution for multi-cloud backup offers capabilities for Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Dynamics 365, and now Microsoft Azure, which includes Virtual Machines (VMs), Active Directory (AD), and Storage. To bolster its already robust capabilities, AvePoint recently introduced Ransomware Detection, which proactively detects suspicious behavior within Microsoft OneDrive, and, if necessary, restores all or specific data for Cloud Backup customers.

“Even though most data deletion in the cloud is accidental, these emergencies can have a serious impact on our customers and their businesses,” Thomas Turner, Director of Microsoft Security and Compliance, RSM. “Now, with AvePoint’s backup and governance functionality for Microsoft 365 workloads, RSM can quickly restore data and help align our customers’ internal policies and regulatory requirements.”

Cloud Backup continues to garner industry recognition, including:

For more information on Cloud Backup and its new Microsoft Azure capabilities, please visit https://www.avepoint.com/products/cloud/backup/azure-backup.

*Gartner, “Market Guide for Backup as a Service”, Nik Simpson, Jason Donham, 24 May 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements, and in its subsequent filings made to the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Media Contact

Nicole Caci

AvePoint

[email protected]

(201)-201-8143