Unstructured Work Transformed Into Action Items With AI Subtask Creation By Wrike

Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the launch of AI Subtask Creation, a new feature in the Work+Intelligence™ suite designed to help teams turn meeting notes and other forms of unstructured work into concise, actionable subtasks. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technology, AI Subtask Creation extracts key action items from user-selected text and turns them into subtasks that can be assigned and distributed into a team’s workflow.

“Emails, instant message threads, meeting notes from video calls, and the like create unstructured work that has low visibility across teams and is oftentimes not actioned against,” says Andrew Filev, Senior Vice President and Wrike General Manager, Citrix. “This type of work floats under the radar, creating contextual gaps that lead to inefficiencies, such as work duplication or worse yet, work not getting done. We are constantly trying to find ways to bring hidden work to light, and this powerful new AI capability is well positioned to do just that for teams.”

With AI Subtask Creation, meeting notes, emails, instant messages, documents, tables, and checklists can be easily converted into subtasks of a current task. The user transfers these details into a Wrike task and highlights the portion of text to be actioned. Then, Wrike's natural language processing (NLP) based technology handles subtask creation and structuring by automatically identifying a list of subtasks and adding them to the main task. These subtasks can then be manually edited with additional details or undone with one click.

Actioning unstructured work is made even easier using Wrike integrations with applications like Zoom, Slack, and Microsoft+Teams. Users can easily transfer text, such as meeting notes, into a Wrike task without leaving the application. Once the conversation is complete, they can go into Wrike and enable AI Subtask Creation to build out a list of actionable subtasks from the text, so teams can now confidently end meetings with action items in hand and without any confusion about who is responsible for owning and delivering them.

AI Subtask Creation also allows teams to action other types of work that goes on behind the scenes. For example, a product marketing team can transfer notes from a whiteboard to a task in Wrike and use AI Subtask Creation to generate actionable subtasks for a complete go-to-market strategy. Project managers can copy and paste instant message notes into a Wrike task and create subtasks that the project team can begin work on. With Wrike, these automated subtasks are trackable within a single source of truth, providing teams with full visibility and eliminating time spent keeping up with unstructured work so they can focus more on meaningful work.

“AI Subtask Creation is just the latest addition to our Work Intelligence™ suite, which uses AI and machine learning (ML) technologies to tap into tens of millions of anonymized data points and create smart automations and alerts for users,” says Alexey Korotich, VP of Product, Wrike. “We offer the only collaborative work management solution that uses AI to allow users to immediately turn words into actions with the click of a button. In doing so, we’re reducing time spent on manual task creation and freeing teams up to focus on next steps that lead to high-value work.”

In addition to AI Subtask Creation, Wrike has made enhancements to further the intuitiveness of its smart search functionality. Smart search now prioritizes the most valuable individuals in a user’s network and places them higher in a search. These can now be quickly found using the first letters of a person’s first or last name. Wrike has also increased the relevancy of a folder search in both location picker and the search engine and will suggest the most relevant folders and projects first. All of these updates are part of the Work Intelligence™ suite and are designed to increase efficiency amongst teams.

AI Subtask Creation* is available on all Wrike accounts and can be enabled from Wrike+Labs by any user.

*AI Subtask Creation is currently in Wrike Labs and is subject to change.

For Citrix Investors

About Wrike

Wrike, a Citrix company, is the most intelligent, versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike’s feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. Customers like Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. Wrike is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information, visit: www.wrike.com.

