Southeastern Grocers Expands Its Diverse Supplier Program With ReposiTrak

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is using ReposiTrak MarketPlace to increase its purchasing from businesses with diverse and underrepresented ownership. With ReposiTrak MarketPlace, SEG is implementing an automated solution that makes it easier for diverse and underrepresented suppliers to introduce their unique product offerings and special certifications, with no associated costs.

“Working with ReposiTrak to tailor internal practices allows us to find and contract with more diverse suppliers,” said SEG Chief Merchandising Officer Dewayne Rabon. “This new partnership with ReposiTrak helps offer customers throughout the Southeast with the most relevant products that best suit their tastes and preferences.”

ReposiTrak MarketPlace helps vendors build a profile and connect to retailers that are interested in selling their products. Retailers can search for products and categories, apply filters to find exactly what they need and ultimately contact new suppliers. Vendors can design MarketPlace features that highlight their specific characteristics and qualifications.

“Delivering high-quality products and services reliably to customers at three brands across five southeastern states requires incredible coordination,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “Southeastern Grocers raises the bar by simultaneously committing to a corporate culture of belonging, inclusion and diversity. ReposiTrak is committed to making the partnership with SEG work so the retailer’s goal for a more diverse supplier base through an automated solution is met.”

About Southeastern Grocers, Inc.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit frescoymas.com, harveyssupermarkets.com and winndixie.com.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of four product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing – ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Frepositrak.com%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005620/en/