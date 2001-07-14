ECS Awarded Recompete BPA in Support of NOAA OMAO

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office of Marine and Aviation Operations (OMAO). The BPA is initially valued at $61.3M.

The scope of the BPA includes:

Strategic Planning for Technology Programs/Activities

Concept Development and Requirements Analysis

System Design, Engineering, and Integration

Integrated Logistics Support

Acquisition and Life Cycle Management

Specialty Support

ECS will support OMAO in the development and execution of the Office’s Marine and Aviation Fleet Recapitalization Plans, as well as more effective and efficient aviation and maritime operations.

“For a quarter of a century, ECS has been proud to serve the NOAA mission. This BPA contract award represents a continuation of that partnership,” said John+Heneghan, president of ECS. “The Fleet Recapitalization effort remains critical for OMAO as the Office works to optimize its fleet capabilities, including developing and implementing uncrewed systems. Over the course of our partnership, ECS has built a tremendous amount of subject matter expertise, technical skills, and processes to support the unique mission requirements of NOAA. We remain committed to supporting OMAO as they build the fleet of the future.”

