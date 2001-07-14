COMET, CHARGE! and TBD Multicast Networks Secure Nationwide Affiliate Growth and Add New Series to Primetime and Late Night Schedules, Driving Strong Increases in Viewership

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s free over-the-air, national, multicast television networks, %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3ECOMET%3C%2Fspan%3E, CHARGE! and TBD today announced a wide range of network affiliate upgrades and new TV series additions, strengthening the networks heading into the 2022/23 television season.

By September, the networks will add over 13 million new TV households to their existing footprints.Upgrades include moving to stronger broadcast affiliates, several of which include DMA-wide MVPD carriage, through new agreements with CBS Stations, COX Media Group, Nexstar Media Group, and Optimum, as well as adding nationwide carriage on Dish Network and Sling TV.

Highlights include:

CHARGE !, a network for fans of action programming, will have completed the following distribution upgrades by September: New York (Market 1) – Launches across the DMA on Optimum channel 148 Portland, OR (Market 21) and Providence (Market 52) – Moves to Sinclair Broadcast Group owned stations on ABC affiliate KATU channel 2.2 and on NBC affiliate WJAR channel 10.2 Nationwide - Launches on Dish Network’s internet-connected set top boxes on channel 290-36 as well as on Sling TV.

a network for fans of action programming, will have completed the following distribution upgrades by September:

COMET , the only broadcast network in the US for fans of sci-fi, will have completed the following distribution upgrades by September: Atlanta (Market 7) and Boston (Market 10) – Moves to COX Media Group owned ABC affiliate WSB channel 2.4 and FOX affiliate WFXT channel 25.2 (which includes DMA-wide MVPD carriage) Las Vegas (Market 40) – Moves to Sinclair Broadcast Group owned NBC affiliate KSNV channel 2.3

the only broadcast network in the US for fans of sci-fi, will have completed the following distribution upgrades by September:

TBD , a network for fans of internet content and one of the youngest skewing broadcast networks in the US, will have completed the following distribution upgrades by September: Atlanta (Market 7)and Boston (Market 10) - Moves to CBS Stations owned CW affiliate WUPA channel 69.3 and WSBK channel 38.3 Indianapolis (Market 25) - Launches on Nexstar Media Group owned CBS affiliate WTTV channel 4.4

a network for fans of internet content and one of the youngest skewing broadcast networks in the US, will have completed the following distribution upgrades by September:

With the new series additions made this month, the networks experienced across the board growth, delivering some of the strongest primetime and late-night schedules in the multicast space. Series launches include:

Buffy the Vampire Slayer joined COMET’s primetime lineup effective June 6 th , airing weeknights from 7pm-9pm ET, paired with The X-Files from 9pm–1am ET 543,000 total viewers watched during the show’s two-hour premiere, improving the time period by 108% Highest series premiere since 2020 and the second highest in the history of the network

joined COMET’s primetime lineup effective June 6 , airing weeknights from 7pm-9pm ET, paired with from 9pm–1am ET

CSI: NY joinedCHARGE!’s primetime lineup effective June 6 th , airing weeknights from 6pm-9pm ET, paired with CSI: Miami from 9pm-1am ET The show’s premiere averaged 68,000 viewers, improving the time period by 33%

joinedCHARGE!’s primetime lineup effective June 6 , airing weeknights from 6pm-9pm ET, paired with from 9pm-1am ET

World’s Dumbest joined TBD’s late-night lineup effective May 30th, airing Monday - Sunday from 11pm-1am ET following Wipeout from 7pm -9pm ET and Fear Factor from 9pm – 11pm ET The show averaged 28,000 viewers improving the time period by 4%

joined TBD’s late-night lineup effective May 30th, airing Monday - Sunday from 11pm-1am ET following from 7pm -9pm ET and from 9pm – 11pm ET

Source: Nielsen Live+SD P2+ Impressions, COMET: 7-9pm and CHARGE! 6-9pm, 6/6/22 vs. April- May 22

TBD: 11pm-1am, week of 5/30/22 vs. April- May 22

“CHARGE!, COMET and TBD are some of the fastest growing networks, becoming more popular on paid and free platforms, as we strengthen our affiliate partnerships across the country and continue to invest in fan favorite and familiar TV series and movies,” said Adam Ware SVP, Growth Networks Group.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at+www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005860/en/