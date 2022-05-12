NETSOL Technologies to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call on May 12 at 9:00 a.m. ET

CALABASAS, Calif., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. ( NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 12, at 9:00 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. A live question-and-answer session will follow managements presentation.



Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Dial-In: 877-407-0789

International Dial-In: 201-689-8562

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of NETSOL’s website.

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 26, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13729917.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. ( NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent® – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies

407-491-4498

[email protected]

