AvidXchange and ResMan Offer Full API Integration for Real Estate Professionals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. ( AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced a full application programming interface (API) integration is available for property management companies using ResMan technology.



This new API integration offers users a more efficient accounts payable (AP) process by replacing the existing, manual file-based integration, with accounting code matching, supplier sync and invoice batching within the integrated platform, as well the option to execute more secure payments via the AvidPay Network.

“Our customers asked for this API integration, so we listened and then delivered,” said Brian Thayer, Vice President of the Real Estate Vertical at AvidXchange. “We hope this optimization helps lift the heavy, manual-based tasks off of back-office professionals and instead allows them focus on strong business growth plans as we ease out of the pandemic.”

“Now is the perfect time to sharpen our solutions as most leaders and finance professionals are looking to fine-tune their AP processes after implementing new technology during the pandemic,” said Dan Drees, Chief Growth Officer of AvidXchange. “ResMan has been a solid partner to launch this new API integration with, and we look forward to continued enhancements to make our joint customers happy and successful.”

“AvidXchange is the preferred AP partner for ResMan because of its deep knowledge of the multifamily industry and its inherently complex payments, as well as its willingness to evolve solutions to meet the needs of customers,” said Michael Dunn, Chief Executive Officer of ResMan. “We know this API integration will benefit our customers and prospects looking to transform the way they pay their bills.”

To learn more, visit: www.avidxchange.com/integrations/resman/.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 825,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and often contain words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this press release related to our expectations of future performance, as well as other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements.

Factors which could cause actual results or effects to differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements described, from time to time, in AvidXchange’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, AvidXchange’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC, which may be obtained on the investor relations section of our website (https://ir.avidxchange.com/) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.

