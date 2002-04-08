Momentive Expands SurveyMonkey Integrations to Become Superior Experience Management Solution for Microsoft

SAN MATEO, Calif. and REDMOND, Wash., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive ( MNTV), an agile experience management company, today announced two new integrations for SurveyMonkey and SurveyMonkey Enterprise with Microsoft Power Automate, a cloud-based solution for automating workflows, and personal apps in Microsoft Teams. Users will leverage the integrations to close existing feedback loops through low-code, drag-and-drop technology for an intuitive approach to experience management.



The launch expands on SurveyMonkey's existing integrations with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Power BI. Microsoft's underlying security features and connection to 600+ business applications (e.g., Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Power BI, Salesforce, and Jira) ensure users perform dynamic actions based on survey insights/data.

This comes at a critical time for businesses as they seek enterprise-grade solutions that work across the entire tech stack. Momentive research shows that key components of its platform—artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation—are indispensable to decision-makers today:

Large numbers (74%) say their organization’s investment in AI, ML, or automation will increase

A full 51% say their organization has as much data as it needs, while 32% say their organization has more data than it knows how to process

For 40% of respondents, their organization uses automated reporting; only 28% say they use recommendation engines

Over half (55%) say their organizations increased use of AI, ML, and automation for decision-making during the pandemic

"Gathering feedback is crucial in a world that’s moving fast. Where many fall short is in connecting experience insights to daily workflows so people can take action," said Aleks Bass, Vice President of Product Management at Momentive. “We’re excited to expand our collaboration with Microsoft. It’s a big step towards helping organizations, small and large, to understand the needs of their key stakeholders, so they can make decisions swiftly and with confidence.”

Through personal apps in Microsoft Teams, any SurveyMonkey user can seamlessly access, manage, and share feedback without leaving Microsoft Teams. The Microsoft Power Automate integration, available for SurveyMonkey Enterprise customers, reduces the need to download sensitive survey data manually, ensuring best-in-class compliance.

“SurveyMonkey’s AI-powered capabilities make it easy to optimize survey design and language and analyze results in an efficient way. Another key component is that it shows how survey results track against larger market trends,” said Uriel Rootshtain, Director, Modern Work at Microsoft. “We are confident our Microsoft Teams users will gain value from the integration as they collect experience feedback data and, ultimately, perform and automate insights-driven action.”

To get started with SurveyMonkey today please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/mp/microsoft-integrations .

About Momentive

Momentive ( MNTV—maker of SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including SurveyMonkey and Momentive brand and market insights solutions , empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. Millions of users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai .

Salesforce is a trademark of salesforce.com, inc.

Jira is a trademark of Atlassian Pty Ltd.