T-Mobile and AAA Team Up to Keep Customers Safe and Connected on the Go

AAA, one of North America’s largest and most trusted membership organizations, and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), America’s Un-carrier, today announced T-Mobile is AAA’s Official Wireless Partner just in time for summer road trip season.

To kick things off, T-Mobile customers can get a FREE year of AAA+Classic+or+Basic+membership starting June 21 … that means free 24-hour roadside assistance including towing, flat tire service, battery service and more for all T-Mobile Magenta, Magenta MAX and eligible small business customers. So say goodbye to road trip woes and hit Route 66 without worry.

Four out of five Americans are expected to take a road trip this summer,1 but nothing will ruin a vacation faster than being lost with spotty service or stranded by a breakdown. With the most 5G coverage on U.S. highways and main roads – more than twice the next provider – and legendary, trusted 24-hour roadside assistance, it just makes sense these two marquee brands are joining forces. T-Mobile’s network is the one AAA can rely on to keep their members connected along miles of roads across America. And now, a fleet of AAA’s own tow trucks will be equipped with 5G-connected tablets and phones to connect AAA service drivers with consumers in need.

"We know everyone is eager to travel — over 80% of consumers are planning to take a road trip this summer. So naturally, teaming up with widely trusted AAA was a no-brainer,” said Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile. “This collaboration was built to help customers from both brands stay safer when they hit the road, and stay better connected with unbeatable 5G coverage across America’s highways.”

Access to AAA’s renowned roadside assistance is just one of many benefits T-Mobile customers will enjoy when they become AAA members. For over 120 years, AAA has proudly served its members by offering a wide array of automotive and travel+services, discounts+and+rewards to over 80,000 retailers across the country, options for home, auto and life insurance, free identity theft protection and best-in-class financial services.

“Bringing the power of our two brands together is a game changer for consumers,” said Marshall Doney, President and CEO, AAA. “AAA’s unmatched suite of services and benefits paired with T-Mobile’s extraordinary 5G network will give travelers everything they need to keep their road trip on track this summer and beyond.”

And of course, there’s more for AAA members. AAA members can now get up to $100 via virtual prepaid Mastercard for activating a new account and switching two lines to the Un-carrier. This can be combined with other offers, like a $200 rebate for each of up to five new lines brought over to T-Mobile on a qualifying rate plan. Together, that could get you $500 for switching two qualifying lines. If they need a device along with it, they can pick from ANY of the current device+offers, including deals to get a 5G phone, and save even more. Boom. Welcome to the Un-carrier.

For details on how to redeem your free year of AAA on Us, visit promotions.t-mobile.com%2Faaa or head to the T-Mobile+Tuesdays app.

With this news, the Un-carrier also announced other ways it’s making travel better today — head to t-mobile.com%2Ftravel for more details.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom %40TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news. For the latest in AAA News, visit newsroom.aaa.com or %40AAANews. To learn more about all AAA membership has to offer, visit aaa.com.

One year On Us is for consumers and TFB Biz accts w/ SSN 12 or less lines & is not for commercial use. Eligible voice plan, registration, and validation required. Subscription automatically renews at up to $83/year after year On US. Cancel anytime. AAA Up to $100: After $50/line rebate via virtual prepaid Mastercard when you port-in up to 2 voice lines on a new T-Mobile account. Requires registration and validation. Up to $100: Offer Via $200 virtual prepaid card per line for up to 5 switched MAX lines; allow 8 weeks. Qualifying credit, service, and port-ins required. Cards issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC; no cash access & expires in 6 months. Highway Miles: Based on analysis by T-Mobile of Ookla® CoverageRight™ from Q1 2022 and Speedtest Intelligence® 5G background scans in Q1 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. 5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

About AAA

Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America’s largest membership organizations. Today, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of 62 million members across North America, including 56 million in the United States. To learn more about all AAA offers or become a member, visit AAA.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005405/en/