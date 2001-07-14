DATA Communications Management Corp. Report of Voting Results Annual Meeting of Shareholders Held on June 16, 2022

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the "Corporation") today announced the report of voting results for the annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) of DATA Communications Management Corp. held on June 16, 2022.

A total of 27 shareholders holding an aggregate of 25,559,118 common shares of the Corporation (“Common Shares”) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 58.01% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding Common Shares as of May 6, 2022, the record date for the Meeting.

Appointment of Auditors

The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration, was adopted on a vote by a show of hands. The votes cast by proxy at the Meeting for the appointment of the auditors were as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % Appointment of Auditors 25,545,550 99.99% 1,568 0.01%

Election of Directors

All eight directors proposed for election at the Meeting were elected on a vote by ballot.

The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for election of directors were as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % Gregory J. Cochrane 24,902,360 98.27% 438,705 1.73% Merri L. Jones 25,272,574 99.73% 68,491 0.27% Richard Kellam 25,320,235 99.92% 20,830 0.08% James J. Murray 23,057,713 90.99% 2,283,352 9.01% Michael G. Sifton 25,009,527 98.61% 351,538 1.39% Alison Simpson 25,315,435 99.95% 13,630 0.05% J.R. Kingsley Ward 20,078,839 79.23% 5,262,226 20.77% Derek J. Watchorn 25,260,374 99.68% 80,691 0.32%

About Data Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For over 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print pieces, our goal is to make every interaction with us surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM’s current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees that future performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Additional factors are discussed under the headings “Liquidity and capital resources” and “Risks and Uncertainties” in DCM’s management’s discussion and analysis, annual information form, and other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this presentation as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005972/en/