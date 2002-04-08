Manhattan Associates Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WMS for the Fourteenth Consecutive Time

ATLANTA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. ( MANH), a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems1 for the 14th time in a row. The report evaluated 17 vendors this year and Manhattan once again placed highest in its ability to execute and furthest right on completeness of vision. Manhattan has been named a Leader in every Gartner WMS Magic Quadrant since the report’s inception in 2006.



The company is also a trailblazer in unifying warehouse, labor management, automation, transportation and yard management into a comprehensive supply chain execution solution. Backed by the industry’s most-experienced services and support teams, Manhattan’s WMS solutions are game-changers for any company operating in complex, demanding and unpredictable environments.

“We are delighted to once again be named a Leader in Warehouse Management Solutions by Gartner Research,” said Brian Kinsella, senior vice president of Product Management for Manhattan Associates. “We consider our position to reflect a combination of our breakthrough Manhattan Active technology platform and our industry leading functional innovation. The opportunity to collaborate with so many of the world’s best supply chain practitioners allows us to enhance Manhattan Active WM faster than ever.”

Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management is cloud-native and built on a microservices architecture to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. It advances warehouse operations beyond basic picking, packing and shipping to create and flawlessly execute a hyper-flow of goods and information through the distribution center. Infused with behavioral science and gamification, it creates more compelling and rewarding experiences for warehouse associates.

To download a complimentary copy of the Gartner WMS Magic Quadrant report, please click HERE.

Receive up-to-date product, customer, and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Manhattan Associates:

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

Press Contact: Devika Goel Manhattan Associates 470-435-1566 (mobile) [email protected]

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, June 1, 2022.