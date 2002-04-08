Ambient.ai Integrates with Brivo to Address Workplace Violence by Automating Threat Detection in Access Control

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambient.ai , the computer vision intelligence company, today announced an integration with Brivo , a leading provider in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies. Brivo Access will now deliver automated intelligence powered by Ambient.ai to visually verify physical access control system (PACs) alerts to reduce false alarms, accelerate threat response, and free up security resources to focus on legitimate security threats. The partnership allows organizations to further streamline security operations, ultimately saving time and lives.



Access control management has become a top priority for enterprise physical security teams as organizations grapple with an increase in workplace violence incidents. The average enterprise experiences millions of PACs alarms every year, many of which do not require human intervention. In addition, PACs are unable to detect early warning threat indicators that occur without a hardware read, such as loitering or tailgating.

“Brivo Access has led the security industry in access control and access management solutions, equipping their customers with critical information about access points,” said Shikhar Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of Ambient.ai. “Our integration with Brivo allows the Ambient.ai platform to automatically connect with access readers to correlate PACs events with surveillance video feeds analyzed by computer vision intelligence. The result is a rich contextual understanding of surveillance events that enables accurate, automated alert dispositioning and the capture of access threat signatures not typically available through PACs alone.”

Ambient.ai applies computer vision intelligence to existing camera infrastructure, delivering near human-level visual perception with a context-aware understanding of threat signatures that require human intervention to prevent a serious security incident. When combined with Brivo Access, Ambient.ai is able to extract additional context from camera video footage and automatically fill in the details surrounding a hardware event with computer automated analysis. What's more, Ambient.ai alerts customers to additional threat signatures that are identified through computer vision analysis, but may not trigger a hardware event and impact access security.

“Access control is a critical component of the smart buildings operations technology stack,'' said Steve Van Till, founder and CEO of Brivo. “Combining our cloud-based system with Ambient.ai’s contextual understanding of video footage will better enable our customers to improve safety operations and focus on the high-priority events that require human intervention.”

Customers utilizing the joint solution report dramatic improvements to their threat detection and response, as well as a significant reduction in false alarm volume. Since implementing Ambient.ai together with Brivo Access, NorCal Cannabis, one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis operators in California, has experienced an 88% reduction in the volume of invalid badge read alerts. With the automated visual verification of PACs alarms delivered by Ambient.ai, enterprise organizations can free their security teams from mundane tasks and enable personnel to focus on incident response.

About Ambient.ai

Ambient.ai is a computer vision intelligence company transforming enterprise security operations to prevent security incidents before they happen. The Ambient.ai platform applies AI and computer vision intelligence to existing sensor and camera infrastructure to deliver continuous physical security monitoring and automate the immediate dispatch of human resources. Ambient.ai is the first platform that goes beyond basic motion detection and image recognition to achieve near-human perception with automated situational context. To learn more about Ambient.ai and computer vision intelligence, visit Ambient.ai.

About Brivo

Brivo, Inc. created the cloud-based access control and smart spaces technology category over 20 years ago and remains the global leader serving commercial real estate, multifamily residential and large distributed enterprises. The company’s comprehensive product ecosystem and open API provide businesses with powerful digital tools to increase security automation, elevate employee and tenant experience and improve the safety of all people and assets in the built environment. Brivo’s building access platform is now the digital foundation for the largest collection of customer facilities in the world, occupying over 300 million square feet across 42 countries. On November 10, 2021, Brivo entered into a definitive merger agreement with Crown PropTech Acquisitions (: CPTK), which is anticipated to close in Q3 2022, subject to shareholder approvals and other closing conditions. The merger will result in Brivo becoming a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “BRVS.” Additional information about the transaction can be viewed here: www.brivo.com/about/investor-relations .

Legal Disclaimer: https://www.brivo.com/about/investor-relations/legal-disclaimer/ .

Media Contacts

Ambient.ai

LaunchSquad for Ambient.ai

[email protected]

Brivo

Investor Inquiries

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]