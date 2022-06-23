SRAX to Host the Sequire Decentralized Web Conference on June 23rd With Influential Companies, Expert Keynotes, and Investor 1:1s

LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. ( SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced that the Sequire Decentralized Web Conference will take place on June 23rd, 2022.



Register Here: https://sequireblockchain2022.mysequire.com/

Blockchain, DAOs, NFTS, and digital currencies are taking off around the world. With the user rate of cryptocurrency growing at over 100% each year, the potential is far-reaching. SRAX is bringing together a list of influential companies making history in this sector for a full day of presentations.

This 1-day virtual investor event will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform. Nearly nine million active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature over 15 decentralized web focused companies hosting 25 minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

Speakers currently include: Brock Pierce, Chairman of the Board of the Bitcoin Foundation, Scott Walker, the Co-Founder and CEO of DNA.Fund, Timothy Lewis, Founder of DEVxDAO, Jeff Dorman, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Arca, and Mrinal Manohar, the Co-Founder and CEO of CasperLabs. More keynote speakers are expected to come aboard. The presenting companies will also be able to take virtual 1:1 meetings with investors of their choice.

Event: 2022 Sequire Decentralized Web Conference

Date: Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

Time: 10:00am ET - 6:00pm ET

Register Here: https://sequireblockchain2022.mysequire.com/

“We’re excited about this year’s Decentralized Web event because of the continued innovation we’re seeing in the industry. Last year our focus was specifically on blockchain and crypto and this year we’re expanding to invite the top experts and companies in the entire decentralized web space,” said Morgan Fogg, Vice President of Community & Events at SRAX.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, Bit Digital, Inc, Banxa Holdings Inc, Majic Wheels Corp, GreenBox, and Bitech Mining Corp. are the sponsors of this exciting event.

About SRAX

SRAX ( SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.